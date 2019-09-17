Why Randy Orton should take on The Fiend at WWE Survivor Series 2019

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 831 // 17 Sep 2019, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Storied rivalry!

It's official - Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Title against The Fiend at the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV.

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that unless there is a major swerve, Wyatt is walking out of the Cell as the new Universal Champion. But what after that? Considering the champion vs champion trend at Survivor Series, WWE could give us a massive throwback rivalry.

Who should take on The Fiend at Survivor Series?

As much as I've loved Kofi Kingston's reign as the WWE Champion, a clash between him and The Fiend won't be as interesting as Randy Orton, a former nemesis of Wyatt, taking on The Fiend in the main event.

The 13-time World Champion is still a major part of the SmackDown roster and has a rich history with Bray Wyatt.

A couple years ago @RandyOrton did some pretty bad stuff to me. He destroyed my temple, uncrowned me as The Champion of The World, caused my brother to abandon me and betrayed my trust.



Worst of all... he didn’t say he was sorry. 😞



BUT, I forgive you Randy Bo Banders!! pic.twitter.com/q5TF5b1BOR — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 30, 2019

The Fiend never forgets

Wyatt has been constantly reminding his opponents of how he forgives his friends for everything they've done to him, but The Fiend never forgets.

Before Wyatt transitioned into this new demented avatar, he was the leader of the Wyatt Family. In 2016, a rivalry between him and Orton ended with the Apex Predator joining the Wyatt Family, even going on to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and the 2017 Royal Rumble.

With Wyatt as the WWE Champion, Randy initially faked refusing the title shot. Eventually, the Viper turned on his master, burning down the Wyatt Family compound. They faced each other at WrestleMania 33, with Randy dethroning Bray to become the new WWE Champion - hurting the credibility of Bray's character heavily.

Advertisement

Randy Orton (WWE Champion) vs The Fiend (Universal Champion)

Survivor Series 2019 is set to take place on November 24 at the All-State Arena in Illinois. The event has been themed as RAW vs SmackDown ever since the brand split in 2016, and that should happen once again.

The Fiend is likely to head into the show as the Universal Champion, and he would take on someone from the blue brand - the WWE Champion. If that Superstar is Orton, it would elevate the depth of the story. Although the Viper has been unsuccessful in dethroning Kofi as the champion, we still are two months away from the show, and anything can happen.

The Fiend defeating Orton would be a proper redemption for Bray, as he gets the better of his old nemesis. WWE could also include Abby the Witch in the feud, who would be revealed to be none other than Sister Abigail.

Would you like to see The Fiend take on Randy Orton at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!