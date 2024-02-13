Why did RAW star take responsibility for Roman Reigns' current attitude in WWE? All about their history

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns was mentioned during a segment between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. During the promo, Rollins was critical of The Tribal Chief and told The American Nightmare that he was responsible for the man Reigns is today.

While this statement was profound, some fans were confused about how he was responsible for Roman's attitude. To explain the same, Reigns and Seth Rollins made their main roster debut together as members of the Shield with Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose).

During their time together, Shield was one of the most feared factions. Not only were they dominant in the ring, but they also attacked some of WWE's biggest names. Reigns' time spent with Rollins and the Shield played a massive part in his career and psyche, most likely making him the person he is today.

Apart from this, since the Shield disbanded, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins faced each other on several occasions. These matches between the two big names might have also played a massive role in shaping The Tribal Chief's current attitude.

WWE Hall of Famer says Roman Reigns will never be The Rock

When WWE tried to push Roman Reigns as a face early in his career, things did not work well for him. However, since turning heel, Reigns has experienced a boost in popularity, and many have compared him to heel Rock. Some fans say The Tribal Chief has done a better job than The Rock as a heel.

However, as per wrestling veteran Kevin Nash, Roman Reigns will never be The Rock. During an episode of The Kliq podcast, Nash mentioned that while The Tribal Chief is great, he will never be what The People's Champion is.

"People forget how good of a f***ing heel Rock was," Nash said. "People also forget how quick in Toronto Rock made the adjustment on Hogan when the building made the adjustment with Hulk... I'm sorry, man, and I think Roman's been a great champion... I think he's a star. He's somebody that I would go pay and see, but not as much as Dwayne. He'll never be Dwayne." [47:57 – 48:45]

While many might agree with Nash's assessment, Reigns has become the best version of himself at the end of the day. It will be interesting to see how he performs in his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

