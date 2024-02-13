Roman Reigns is great but he'll never be The Rock, WWE Hall of Famer says

The Rock and Roman Reigns seemingly formed an alliance during a dramatic WrestleMania XL Kickoff event in Las Vegas last week. Kevin Nash has nothing but praise for Reigns' WWE work, but he believes The Tribal Chief will never reach the same level as his cousin.

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7. This will be the eighth time in 10 years that the Bloodline leader has competed in a show-closing WrestleMania match.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash recalled how The Rock made the impromptu decision to turn heel at WrestleMania 18 due to Hulk Hogan's popularity. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer also explained why he is more excited to see The Rock than Reigns:

"People forget how good of a f***ing heel Rock was," Nash said. "People also forget how quick in Toronto Rock made the adjustment on Hogan when the building made the adjustment with Hulk. I'm sorry, man, and I think Roman's been a great champion. I think he's a star. He's somebody that I would go pay and see, but not as much as Dwayne. He'll never be Dwayne." [47:57 – 48:45]

Reigns and The Rock are advertised to appear on the February 16 episode of SmackDown. The latter recently confirmed he plans to return to the ring at WrestleMania XL, but his opponent has not yet been announced.

Kevin Nash compares The Rock's heel turn to Hulk Hogan

At the end of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, The Rock turned heel after slapping Cody Rhodes in the face. In the days leading up to the press conference, many fans voiced their concerns about The Great One potentially taking Rhodes' WrestleMania spot.

Kevin Nash believes the WWE icon's transformation is reminiscent of Hulk Hogan turning heel at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 to form the nWo:

"It's nWo. This is Hogan coming down and dropping a leg on Macho Man [Randy Savage]. And the thing is, on top of all this, you have to realize that you can say, 'Oh, you really think this [decision to turn The Rock heel] happened two days ahead of time?' I promise you when we went to the ring, I wasn't sure Hogan was coming down. That's how close that thing was back and forth. There's s**t that goes down in this business, and you can keep s**t real tight up at the top if you want to." [44:23 – 45:18]

Nash also offered his thoughts on why fans should not expect Roman Reigns to lose his title soon.

