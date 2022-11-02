Why did Rey Mysterio leave WWE?

Rey Mysterio is one of many superstars who has spent the majority of his career in WWE. His wrestling career began in 1989, and before reaching the Stamford-based promotion, he first performed in ECW and WCW. Although he spent a long and successful time in World Wrestling Entertainment, the veteran still left the company.

In 2002, Mysterio signed with WWE and had a memorable run with Eddie Guerrero and even held different titles, including the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championships. However, the masked superstar's career was cut short when his contract expired after 13 years with the WWE.

After his departure, Rey returned to various independent promotions and even headlined the All In pay-per-view in 2018 alongside Fenix and Bandido. That same year, he officially returned to the Stamford-based promotion where he is still wrestling.

Rey Mysterio then revealed that he initially left the company in 2015 because he was tired and wanted to spend time with his family. However, he was confident he would return and even retire in WWE.

"I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my family. But I always knew that I wanted to come back and I wanted to retire in the WWE...My career was definitely going to end in WWE, no matter what. I never really had any desire to go anywhere else. It has always been the WWE."

Mysterio returned to the company in 2018 as a surprise Royal Rumble entrant. Before he was officially confirmed to have returned in September that same year, he also appeared at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Rey Mysterio shares retirement plans

The 47-year-old is one of the longest tenured superstars, but it's evident through his in-ring performance that his age is not a problem. However, it looks like it will only be a few more years before he retires from the ring.

In an interview, Rey Mysterio revealed that he doesn't have a specific end date for his career, but has no plans to keep wrestling after reaching 50.

"With wrestling, you know, I've always heard from others that they just go until they can't go no more. There's really no start and end date. You just run through it until you decide to step away and do something else. For me, I've never had an end date plan. It's always been, 'I'm just going to keep going.' Now I'm getting closer to my 50s and I see my son wrestling, I do tell myself, 'Okay, I want to go three more years. I don't want to go past 50.'"

Rey Mysterio has certainly carved out his spot not just for WWE fans, but wrestling fans in general. His accomplishments and skillset will definitely be remembered once he retires from wrestling.

