For most of their partnership in The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has referred to Dominik Mysterio as her "Latino Heat." It's a weird dynamic between the two WWE stars since Ripley is often the dominant one in the couple. Mysterio usually hides behind her and his confidantes in The Judgment Day.

Despite the odd dynamic, why does Ripley refer to Dominik with the "Latino Heat" nickname? The easiest explanation for wrestling fans is that it is a nod to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

The Mysterios have been extremely close to the Guerreros for decades, and there have even been storylines involving the two families. The phrase was also used in Eddie's entrance theme and on some of his merchandise.

Eddie also had a relationship with a dominant woman, Chyna, so the dynamic between Dominik and Rhea can be seen as a nod to that couple. He also called Chyna his "Mami," just as Dom does to The Eradicator.

Because Eddie Guerrero is so beloved by everyone, it's also an easy way to use something he popularized for heat. Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated performers in all of wrestling, so any time he borrows from Guerrero's history, it's bound to get boos from the WWE Universe.

Dominik and Damian Priest have even garnered heat from the fans for using the Three Amigos series of suplexes in matches. Dom also uses a Frog Splash, a move that Eddie Guerrero famously used as an active wrestler.

Dominik Mysterio had an on-screen history with Eddie Guerrero as a child

When the younger Mysterio was just a child, WWE ran an angle where Eddie was rumored to be his father. Rey Mysterio battled Eddie in a "Custody of Dominik" ladder match where the winner received legal custodianship of Dominik. Rey won the contest.

The former WWE Champion also won the Royal Rumble months after Eddie Guerrero passed away. Eddie was beloved by fans, so any reference to his moves, character, or memory will get Dominik heat from the crowd.

Once he turned heel and joined The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio also claimed that he wished Eddie was his father instead of Rey. It was an easy way to get the fans to boo the young superstar, and it has worked brilliantly.

