Why has Rhea Ripley had limited title defenses in current reign? Exploring prospect of Money in the Bank appearance and more

Rhea Ripley is one of the top stars in WWE at the moment. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, which was recently modified to the Women's World Championship.

Since winning the title, The Eradicator defended the title against Zelina Vega at Backlash and Natalya at Night of Champions. However, her title defenses have only been restricted to the premium live events, and she is yet to have an opponent for Money in the Bank. The star has mostly been busy getting involved in Dominik's feuds, which begs the question, why she hasn't been defending her title?

Rhea Ripley won the Royal Rumble this year and went on to be the participant with the longest time in the match. During the event, she dislocated her knee and 'popped' it back into place. Since then, it seems her knee has not fully healed, which could possibly be a major reason for her limited title defenses.

The Women's World Champion accompanies her fellow Judgment Day stablemates on RAW every week and even confronted a few male stars, including Cody Rhodes, who will face Dom at the London event.

Rhea Ripley could assist Dominik Mysterio to win at Money in the Bank

The seeds of dissension within The Judgment Day have seemingly been sown over the past few weeks. Damian Priest and Finn Balor are not on the same page, given both of them are eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are working together and are often seen celebrating each other's victories.

In the event that Ripley does not put her championship on the line at Money in the Bank, she could aid her partner in winning against Cody Rhodes. The Nightmare has been a constant presence by the side of Dominik ever since the latter joined The Judgment Day last year.

It remains to be seen how the on-screen relationship between the two stars in the coming months and whether they will eventually separate from Priest and Balor.

