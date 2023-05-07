Why did Rhea Ripley wear different wrestling gear at WWE Backlash?

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash 2023. While Vega showed heart to go toe-to-toe against her rival, Ripley managed to emerge victorious in the end. The Eradicator made easy work of her rival to earn a major win.

Apart from her successful defence at the premium live event, Rhea Ripley's ring gear has been one of the major talking points of the show. The Judgment Day member was dressed in white instead of her usual all-black attire.

The Eradicator donning the lighter shades could simply be the company's way of stirring things up a bit. However, another possible reason could be that a potential babyface turn for Ripley could be on the cards shortly.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion last wore an all-white attire during her feud with Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship. The Eradicator reverting to a similar attire could be the company's way of teasing a potential babyface turn for Ripley.

On another note, the current SmackDown Women's Champion has established herself as one of the top heels on the main roster. Her recent work as The Eradicator has arguably been the best of her WWE career. It will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for Rhea after WWE Backlash.

What else happened at WWE Backlash 2023?

WWE Backlash has managed to live up to the expectations of fans so far. Apart from Rhea Ripley successfully defending her SmackDown Women's Championship, the event saw Bianca Belair defeat IYO SKY to retain her RAW Women's Championship in the opening match of the night.

Furthermore, Seth Rollins earned a hard-fought victory over The Nigerian Giant Omos. Austin Theory managed to prevail over Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed to retain his United States Championship.

WWE Backlash also witnessed Bad Bunny defeating his former Tag team partner Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight match. Moreover, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle will take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa while Brock Lesnar will lock horns with Cody Rhodes in the main event of the show.

