Why did Rhea Ripley not wrestle in WWE for over 4 months?

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE today. Although she was included in The Judgment Day and continuously assisted her stablemates, she only recently returned to in-ring action due to two injuries.

Prior to this year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, The Eradicator was scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. In a June 20 episode of RAW, Belair announced that Ripley was not medically cleared to compete.

Instead, a fatal five-way match occurred to determine the new contender. The five-way match between Asuka, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Carmella saw The Princess of Staten Island emerge victorious.

WWE didn't disclose what medical issues Rhea had. A fan later commented on Instagram that the RAW star didn't look injured, to which the superstar replied that it was something regarding her "brain/teeth."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Rhea Ripley is dealing with a brain injury. Rhea Ripley is dealing with a brain injury. https://t.co/x24PkPEpTZ

The Judgment Day member was last seen in action on the June 6 episode of Monday Night RAW. She competed in a four-way match against Alexa, Doudrop, and Morgan.

Rhea Ripley returns to in-ring action at recent WWE live event

The Australian superstar engaged in multiple physical altercations as a member of The Judgment Day and is even heavily involved with Dominik Mysterio. Fans may not have seen her wrestle for four months, but that has recently changed.

Over the weekend, Ripley wrestled alongside her stablemate Damian Priest for two WWE live events. They competed against Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H. in a mixed-tag team match.

The first bout happened in Sioux City, Iowa, and the second in Topeka, Kansas. Unfortunately, for the former RAW Women's Champion, her in-ring return was spoiled on both occasions.

Now that Rhea Ripley is seemingly cleared to compete in the ring, it will be interesting to see who her first match back on the Monday brand or maybe even resume her path to the title against Belair. It's still yet to be seen what's next for the RAW Superstar.

Who do you want to see Rhea Ripley compete with soon on RAW? Share your thoughts below!

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes