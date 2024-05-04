Why did Rikishi diss Hulk Hogan in his newest single? Exploring the reason

Hulk Hogan was recently dissed by a member of the Anoa'i family.

The legendary Rikishi is a WWE Hall of Famer. Apart from his remarkable career in the ring, he has achieved significant success as a podcaster. As a proud member of the esteemed Anoa'i wrestling dynasty, his legacy is carried forward by his talented sons, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

As Rikishi unveils his most recent creative endeavor, however, all eyes are on him today. His most recent social media post is a rap composition entitled "The Sultan." Especially because of its pointed nature—it is a diss track directed at the legendary figure Hulk Hogan—this bold release has drawn considerable attention.

Rikishi recently dropped a tribute track titled "The Sultan" on X, dedicated to the legendary Iron Sheik, who passed away last year. In addition to honoring Rikishi's former wrestling persona, the song hints at his relationship with the late Sheik.

“During my run as ‘The Sultan’, I was managed by the legendary Hall of Famer, The Iron Sheik. We bonded during that time learning about each other’s cultures and lifestyles. A few years later, I let him hear a song called ‘Lean Back’ by Fat Joe and the Terror Squad. Sheik was amazed by the Middle Eastern sound and it was one of my favorite songs to jam to on the road. In honor of him, Big Uce returns as The Sultan and going after one of his sworn enemies. R.I.P. Sheiky Baby,” wrote Rikishi.

Interestingly, it also carries a unique twist—it doubles as a diss track aimed at Hulk Hogan. The reason for the dedication to Iron Sheik and the dissing of Hogan seem to be related, as Sheik spent much of his career and retirement talking trash about The Hulkster.

Iron Sheik would often go out of his way to insult Hogan on social media, even up until his death. In this way, Rikishi seems to have honored the legendary wrestler by continuing his tradition of dissing the nWo founder.

Hulk Hogan discovers WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

Hulk Hogan recently made a statement on his official website, sharing a story about discovering WWE Hall of Famer Mark Calaway, famously known as The Undertaker, during the filming of his movie “Suburban Commando.”

“It’s kind of funny how The Undertaker came about. I was doing a movie called Suburban Commando and we needed a couple of really big aliens. We had one actor and we couldn’t find another guy big enough. So I remembered Mean Mark Calaway from the NWA. He was working in Atlanta, Georgia, for [Jim] Barnett at the time, so I had somebody hunt him down and we brought him to Hollywood, and The Undertaker, Mark Calaway, was one of the bounty hunters in the movie Suburban Commando.

According to Hulk Hogan, he brought Calaway into WWE after a meeting with Vince McMahon. However, upon closer examination of the timeline, it becomes apparent that “Suburban Commando” was released in October 1991, while The Undertaker had already signed with WWE a year earlier.

This raises questions about the accuracy of Hulk Hogan’s claims as he has previously also stated this story in 2020.

