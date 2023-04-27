Why did Roderick Strong leave WWE? Exploring 39 year old's controversial departure

With multiple reports and rumors constantly circulating, it is hard to get caught off guard by new information. However, fans were in shock when Roderick Strong appeared on AEW Dynamite this week. The now-former WWE star has kept his move expertly under wraps since his last NXT appearance.
In the most recent episode, Adam Cole called out Chris Jericho for the brutal attack last week on Dr. Britt Baker. The Outcasts beat Cole's real-life girlfriend with a cane as he was forced to watch while handcuffed to the ring ropes. Jericho responded by sending out his Jericho Appreciation Society members to the ring. He was hugely outnumbered, even with Orange Cassidy and Bandido, who later came to help. Out of nowhere, Roderick Strong appeared in the ring and provided enough manpower to hold the Society off.
It was noted that Strong was first speculated to move when all members of the Undisputed Era group reunited on AEW at the end of 2021. However, he re-signed with WWE because of big plans in store for him on NXT, but after Triple H lost control of the brand, they were unable to move forward with the said plan. He had a couple more years left on his contract when it was mentioned that he felt 'beaten down' on NXT. Strong was not being utilized properly on the roster, which must have pushed him towards deciding to shift to the rival promotion. The former WWE star requested to leave multiple times in 2022, but was initially declined.
There was never any indication from WWE that Roderick Strong had left after his most recent match on NXT last August. With his exit, it looks like he will join the rest of The Undisputed Era group on AEW.
Fans react to Roderick Strong's appearance on AEW
Finally reunited with his fellow stablemates, Strong's debut has started out in high spirits. His move to AEW could propel his career properly moving forward, as he is well-liked by fans and colleagues alike. With new opportunities come new storylines, and Tony Khan will definitely have something in store for the former NXT star.
After initially feeling shocked, fans began to share their thoughts on Strong's decision to move to AEW. While the reactions are mostly positive, there are some who disagree that Strong will benefit himself by being on the roster.
Many fans enjoyed the surprise, noting that in the wrestling community, it is quite hard to keep things a secret with all the speculated rumors. Roderick Strong can now focus on his future AEW career alongside the rest of the Undisputed Era group.
