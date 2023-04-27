Why did Roderick Strong leave WWE? Exploring 39 year old's controversial departure

With multiple reports and rumors constantly circulating, it is hard to get caught off guard by new information. However, fans were in shock when Roderick Strong appeared on AEW Dynamite this week. The now-former WWE star has kept his move expertly under wraps since his last NXT appearance.

In the most recent episode, Adam Cole called out Chris Jericho for the brutal attack last week on Dr. Britt Baker. The Outcasts beat Cole's real-life girlfriend with a cane as he was forced to watch while handcuffed to the ring ropes. Jericho responded by sending out his Jericho Appreciation Society members to the ring. He was hugely outnumbered, even with Orange Cassidy and Bandido, who later came to help. Out of nowhere, Roderick Strong appeared in the ring and provided enough manpower to hold the Society off.

It was noted that Strong was first speculated to move when all members of the Undisputed Era group reunited on AEW at the end of 2021. However, he re-signed with WWE because of big plans in store for him on NXT, but after Triple H lost control of the brand, they were unable to move forward with the said plan. He had a couple more years left on his contract when it was mentioned that he felt 'beaten down' on NXT. Strong was not being utilized properly on the roster, which must have pushed him towards deciding to shift to the rival promotion. The former WWE star requested to leave multiple times in 2022, but was initially declined.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB LISTEN Tony Khan Officially Signing Roderick Strong In Secret and NO Wrestling Media Blog Knew? Was VERY Well Executed with his Arrival in AEW Tonight on #AEWDynamite THATS how u Debut a NEW Signee LISTEN Tony Khan Officially Signing Roderick Strong In Secret and NO Wrestling Media Blog Knew? Was VERY Well Executed with his Arrival in AEW Tonight on #AEWDynamite THATS how u Debut a NEW Signee 👇🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/4Pgz6lPHRC

There was never any indication from WWE that Roderick Strong had left after his most recent match on NXT last August. With his exit, it looks like he will join the rest of The Undisputed Era group on AEW.

Fans react to Roderick Strong's appearance on AEW

Finally reunited with his fellow stablemates, Strong's debut has started out in high spirits. His move to AEW could propel his career properly moving forward, as he is well-liked by fans and colleagues alike. With new opportunities come new storylines, and Tony Khan will definitely have something in store for the former NXT star.

After initially feeling shocked, fans began to share their thoughts on Strong's decision to move to AEW. While the reactions are mostly positive, there are some who disagree that Strong will benefit himself by being on the roster.

AmberX @AmberXxXrebmA Roderick Strong was not a need for #AEW , how they spent money on him while letting Naomi go to #ImpactWrestling is beyond me. Roderick Strong was not a need for #AEW, how they spent money on him while letting Naomi go to #ImpactWrestling is beyond me.

Drake (Parody) @TheDrakeJaxon Really happy to see Roderick Strong on AEW. LOVED the team of him and KOR in the Undisputed Era way more than Fish/KOR, so this is a win/win.



Also Strong is like the MCMG, in that he influenced most of the wrestling you see at high levels today without really getting his due Really happy to see Roderick Strong on AEW. LOVED the team of him and KOR in the Undisputed Era way more than Fish/KOR, so this is a win/win.Also Strong is like the MCMG, in that he influenced most of the wrestling you see at high levels today without really getting his due

Kule Kamo @Kule57780097



The UE served as a mask to hide it.



AEW can NEVER handle the UE as well as WWE did.



This will fail. Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Roderick Strong had been absent from WWE TV for several months, and the company had been tight-lipped about his status. There were reports that WWE had considered having him coach through the rest of his deal, but it’s unclear if that pitch ever made it to him. (Fightful) Roderick Strong had been absent from WWE TV for several months, and the company had been tight-lipped about his status. There were reports that WWE had considered having him coach through the rest of his deal, but it’s unclear if that pitch ever made it to him. (Fightful) https://t.co/Ijsfx3YzpL People are forgetting that Roderick Strong is In fact a MID Jobber.The UE served as a mask to hide it.AEW can NEVER handle the UE as well as WWE did.This will fail. twitter.com/reigns_era/sta… People are forgetting that Roderick Strong is In fact a MID Jobber.The UE served as a mask to hide it. AEW can NEVER handle the UE as well as WWE did.This will fail. twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

Ant @ant3hunaa23 #aew Big L for wwe not use Roderick strong for almost an year n half and letting him go #wwe Big L for wwe not use Roderick strong for almost an year n half and letting him go #wwe #aew

Mack @EvilKillSwitch Roderick Strong is now in AEW. He’s great but man, that’s kinda lame bringing every member of UE over. Yes, I know Bobby Fish ain’t there anymore. It’s just a retread. Roderick Strong is now in AEW. He’s great but man, that’s kinda lame bringing every member of UE over. Yes, I know Bobby Fish ain’t there anymore. It’s just a retread.

🤘RoCktHiS_mIkE🤘 @RockthisM That debut reminds me of how a wrestler in the 90's would come in. You just didn't see it coming. Loved it! I'm so happy Roderick Strong is in AEW. Also shockedThat debut reminds me of how a wrestler in the 90's would come in. You just didn't see it coming. Loved it! #AEWDynamite I'm so happy Roderick Strong is in AEW. Also shocked 😂 That debut reminds me of how a wrestler in the 90's would come in. You just didn't see it coming. Loved it! #AEWDynamite

Many fans enjoyed the surprise, noting that in the wrestling community, it is quite hard to keep things a secret with all the speculated rumors. Roderick Strong can now focus on his future AEW career alongside the rest of the Undisputed Era group.

