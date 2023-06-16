Why did Roman Reigns add The Usos to The Bloodline in the first place?

Roman Reigns along with Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa have created one of the greatest factions in wrestling history. Every member of The Bloodline has created a Hall of Fame-worthy career, especially in the past three years.

In 2020, Roman Reigns transformed himself into The Tribal Chief and aligned himself with Paul Heyman. But, why did he decide to take his brothers alongside him?

Speaking to Ariel Helwani leading up to WrestleMania 39, Reigns revealed the real reason behind the formation of The Bloodline. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion mentioned he needed someone he could rely on.

"To be the only guy being raised up didn't feel right to me. For me the quickest way to do it was to link up with people that I know best. People that, we don't even have to look at each other, we don't have to talk to each other. We just know, its shining, we have known each other for so long so much chemistry there. It was an obvious fit. You find the people you can trust and rely on, I have that since day one with Paul, I knew I had that with Jey. I knew that once Jimmy came back I'd have that with him as well. Solo was a pleasant surprise but we always had our finger on him." (8:50-9:30)

In these past three years, Roman Reigns has gone on to become WWE Universal Champion for over 1000 days and The Uso's had the longest tag team in WWE history.

Paul Heyman claims Roman Reigns is a very intelligent performer

When it comes to The Bloodline, it feels like a given that every move in front or behind the camera is made by Paul Heyman. However, in conversation with Rick Rubin, The Wiseman gave us an insight into the mind of The Tribal Chief during the challenging times of the ThunderDome era.

Heyman revealed when other superstars were clueless about how to perform without an audience, Roman Reigns had a bunch of ideas.

"When there's no audience, you can whisper, and you can start doing movie scenes," Heyman quietly said. "We can bring a sophistication to this product. We can upgrade the product. We can elevate the product. We can bring better acting to this product. We can do scenes instead of angles. ... We can literally draw an audience — attract a crowd — to see the next chapter of the story play out, and it doesn't even have to be a match anymore."

It has been interesting to see how the Roman Reigns character has played out over the past three years showing us multiple shades and layers of The Tribal Chief. However, it will be more interesting to see how much more Roman Reigns can make out of this to keep himself the talk of the industry at all times.

