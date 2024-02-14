Why does Roman Reigns always take shots at Seth Rollins? The dark truth undisclosed

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were once two-third of arguably the most dominant stable of the 2010s. The pair, alongside Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley), were collectively known as The Shield. The stable dominated WWE for almost two years before all three men went their separate ways.

The Shield’s implosion probably hit Reigns the hardest. The former Big Dog would spend years trying to connect with the WWE Universe. When he finally did, fans got The Head of the Table and this version of Roman Reigns became a menace when calling out Seth Rollins.

Both men do such a convincing job of taking shots at each other that fans cannot help but take it for real. An X (formerly Twitter) user @PhilDL616 has done a great job explaining why Reigns always takes shots at his 'little brother.' These two words pretty much sum up the answer: betrayal and insecurity.

Read the thread below:

Another user @JaoDosMeems chimed in with their own explanation as to why the two superstars do not hate each other in real life, noting that the hatred is projected through their characters and doesn’t represent the relationship Joe Anoa'i (Reigns) and Colby Lopez (Rollins) share in real life.

“I love how many people think they legit hate each other when their hatred is part of their characters. They both get on each other's skin. Roman is 'the guy' Seth wishes he was, and feels under his shadow. Roman is who he is now due to trauma created by Seth Rollins.”

To answer the question finally, while Roman Reigns does probably hold a grudge against Seth Rollins, but it is only for a storyline purpose, rather than the two having real-life enimity.

When was the last time Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins competed against each other?

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins last went to war with each other at Royal Rumble 2022. The Architect played mind games with his former Shield brother by walking out to the ring in his iconic tactical vest gear. Reigns would retain his title via disqualification.

Both men are rumored to compete in a tag team match also involving The Rock and Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows later this year. It is worth mentioning that Rollins had proposed an alliance with The American Nightmare against The Bloodline this past Monday on WWE RAW.

It remains to be seen if these two superstars from RAW will show up on the blue brand this week to confront the faction.

