Why did Roman Reigns' friend pick Solo Sikoa as her Tribal Chief? Exploring the reason

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns has waged a war against The Bloodline. While Reigns was always The Original Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa stole his spot after WrestleMania 40 and made new additions to the faction. This has led to a feud between the two superstars.

The WWE Universe also seems to be divided on this subject as some believe Reigns is The Tribal Chief while others have embraced change and accepted Sikoa in that position. One WWE Superstar who is backing The Street Champion is former WWE Women's Champion Bayley.

During an edition of WWE Super Dhamaal before SummerSlam where Roman Reigns made his return, The Role Model was asked about the situation surrounding the leadership of The Bloodline. Crediting Sikoa for his role, Bayley said:

Trending

"I gotta give it to Solo Sikoa because he's just stepped up. In such a short amount of time, he's been able to adapt and then some. He's been able to take such a huge role and to me, I understand that pressure of being in the main event, being on TV, and being in every segment. There's a lot of pressure there and he seems to just take it with ease so right now, as much respect as I have for Roman, I have to give it to Solo Sikoa."

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Solo has indeed taken a bigger role since becoming the leader of The Bloodline. Many wrestling fans and experts, including Bayley, appreciate the work he has been putting in. It will be interesting to see how Sikoa performs when he competes in an eventual match against Roman Reigns.

WWE analyst claims Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face each other at the upcoming PLE

Ever since Roman Reigns returned at WWE SummerSlam and took out Solo Sikoa, fans have been rallying for a match between the two. Until now, there are no announcements about when the two will lock horns, but a WWE analyst believes the match will take place at Bad Blood.

During an episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, Peter Rosenberg said Bad Blood in October would make sense for a match between Reigns and Sikoa. Rosenberg said:

"The more logical, if you care about the title at all, and I mean name, not belt, then Bad Blood would be the thing that makes sense for Roman and Solo."

Check out the video below:

The Bad Blood PLE in October perfectly captures the essence of the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa because the duo indeed has bad blood. If they end up fighting at the PLE in October, it will be interesting to see if their match has a fitting stipulation as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback