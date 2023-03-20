Why did Roman Reigns get arrested on WWE RAW? Remembering the incident 5 years later

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in the business today. The Tribal Chief's heel turn elevated his career to new heights, and any comparisons to his babyface self show how far he has come. That is why it is fascinating to see Reigns' babyface run from years ago, back when fans weren't on his side.

One of the most striking instances of the lack of fan support was his 2018 rivalry with Brock Lesnar. WWE put a lot of stock into their angle, with The Tribal Chief even getting arrested on Monday Night RAW. This happened exactly five years ago, on the March 19, 2018, episode of the red brand, and was purely storyline-based.

Roman Reigns was arrested after he invaded the show's opening segment one week after getting suspended and refused to leave. He called Lesnar "Vince's boy" after he no-showed RAW, prompting the WWE Chairman to suspend him temporarily. This prompted a trio of US Marshals (local wrestlers) to come to the ring and handcuff the Samoan megastar.

As he was being arrested, he attacked all three "Marshals," one of whom was current AEW star Ricky Starks. However, after fighting them off, Brock Lesnar came out and proceeded to assault him. The Beast Incarnate laid out a defenseless Reigns with German Suplexes, chair shots, and an F5.

Lesnar even tipped over the stretcher he was being placed on following the assault. WWE would drop the suspension and arrest angle the following week. Despite the elaborate build, Roman Reigns lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

WWE booked Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar much better four years later

Roman Reigns may have defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018, but the road it took for WWE to get there was quite tedious. The company did a much better job of booking their rivalry when the roles were reversed. The Tribal Chief is better as a heel, while The Beast Incarnate was a fresh babyface.

Their match at WrestleMania 38 was much better than four years ago, but both stars took it to the next level at SummerSlam 2022. Reigns defeated Lesnar in an epic Last Man Standing Match that featured a brawl in the crowd, some heavy beatdowns, and a tractor lopsided the ring.

It is safe to say that the feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar peaked right at the end. However, one can argue that the low point of their rivalry came around WrestleMania 34, including the arrest angle.

