Why did Roman Reigns refuse Randy Orton's challenge for the 2024 Royal Rumble on SmackDown? Analyzing potential motive

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, a highly anticipated face-off between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton captivated audiences, leading to The Viper issuing a challenge to The Tribal Chief for Royal Rumble 2024.

However, Reigns promptly dismissed Orton's challenge, asserting that The Viper had not earned the privilege to contend for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, especially while simply being at home.

Nonetheless, this strategic move may be designed to introduce a compelling twist to the storyline heading towards WrestleMania 40. Also, the return of AJ Styles in the closing moments of the recent show, where he not only assaulted The Bloodline but also turned against LA Knight, indicates the Phenomenal One's eagerness to vie for the championship held by the leader of the Samoan faction.

The refusal of Reigns to accept Orton's challenge could be a deliberate decision to delay a match between the two, creating an opportunity for Styles to step into the spotlight.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the December 22 episode of SmackDown

This potential development gains weight from the spoilers of next week's SmackDown tapings, where Nick Aldis announced a triple threat match involving Randy Orton, Styles, and LA Knight. The winner of this triple-threat contest would secure a coveted title shot against Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

The narrative could take an intriguing turn if AJ Styles manages to clinch this opportunity by emerging triumphant in the triple threat match at New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown, slated for January 5, 2024. This could set the stage for another number-one contender match at Elimination Chamber 2024, particularly if the winner of the traditional Men's Royal Rumble chooses to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins instead of Reigns.

The match at the Elimination Chamber might feature prominent names like Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight, among others. If this intricate scenario unfolds, Randy Orton might ultimately emerge as the number one contender at the premium live event in Australia, earning the right to challenge Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Additionally, a number one contender match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title is bound to generate significant buzz for Elimination Chamber, potentially leading to an uptick in ticket sales for the company.

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns face-off appeared like a boss vs. boss segment, says veteran

The opening segment of last night's SmackDown between Orton and Reigns received an overwhelming ovation from fans, who widely praised the exceptional mic skills of the Apex Predator.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter also expressed his perspective, noting that the interaction between these two felt like a confrontation between two powerful figures, each embodying their distinct personas and gimmicks.

"It's almost like a mob boss against a mob boss. If you look at it, they both come across as that way. So, it's good what you said about Roman Reigns being like a mob boss, but Randy Orton comes across that same way to me," said Apter.

Overall, it will be intriguing to observe the unfolding events in the coming months, especially when the 14-time World Champion clashes with The Tribal Chief.

