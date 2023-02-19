Why is Sami Zayn the Honorary HAB? Meaning behind his T-shirt revealed

Sami Zayn's Honorary Hab T-shirt has been a favorite of the WWE Universe since its inception. Reminiscent of his former Honorary Uce role, the attire gave the Canadian-born wrestler a means to connect with the home crowd at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The Master Strategist wore the Honorary HAB t-shirt in his fight against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It was meant to mock The Tribal Chief for the support he got from his hometown fans. Although he lost the bout, Zayn fell down swinging.

So, why is Sami Zayn the Honorary Hab? Canada's love for the wrestler and its passion for hockey is the answer. On Tuesday, The Montreal Canadiens of the National Hockey League, colloquially known as the Habs, gave Zyan a t-shirt. They inducted him as an Honorary HAB a few days ago.

The Bell Centre, where Zayn fought Reigns, is home to the Montreal Canadiens. Multi-time Stanley Cup winners, the team won 4-0 against the Chicago BlackHawks on February 15. Sami Zayn appeared for a live in-game interview with renowned Canadian announcer Pierre Houde and participated in various activities. He even donned his skates before clicking a picture alongside the mascot, Youppi.

WWE @WWE



Ahead of The Montreal kid is back home!Ahead of #WWEChamber @SamiZayn took in a @CanadiensMTL game and even got to show his skills on the ice 🏒 The Montreal kid is back home!Ahead of #WWEChamber, @SamiZayn took in a @CanadiensMTL game and even got to show his skills on the ice 🏒 https://t.co/rBBkM1vc8X

Zayn's story with The Bloodline isn't over yet. In the climax of Elimination Chamber 2023, Kevin Owens returned to save his friend from a beatdown by Reigns and Jimmy Uso. The duo are expected to take the feud to WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn believed it would have been difficult to walk out of Montreal, not as a champion

WWE termed the bout between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn as the biggest match of the latter's career. As Cody Rhodes pointed out, he had to "finish his story" with The Bloodline.

Prior to his disappointing loss at Elimination Chamber, the former Honorary Uce disclosed how he didn't want to disappoint his hometown audience.

"It would be very hard to walk out of this match a loser, no matter what the result of the match is [...] I think the magnitude of the moment is going to be so huge and it's infectious. Anytime I've done anything in Montreal, the love that I've got in Montreal, it's contagious. When fans at home see that kind of response, it triggers something in them too."

Zayn is rumored to take the tag titles off Jimmy and Jey Uso at the Showcase of the Immortals. The recent events obviously point to that.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes