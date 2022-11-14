Why did Sami Zayn miss WWE SmackDown?

Sami Zayn is arguably the most loved member of the Bloodline, even giving Roman Reigns a run for his money in terms of current popularity. From trying to help Reigns and The Bloodline as an outsider to becoming The Honorary Uce, Zayn has come a long way.

Whether it's live TV or other WWE events, Sami Zayn is always present where the Bloodline makes an appearance. However, on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline was in the house without The Honorary Uce.

WWE commentator Michael Cole addressed Sami Zayn's absence on SmackDown. He claimed the former Intercontinental Champion missed the show due to personal reasons.

The Canadian superstar wasn't in Roman Reigns' corner at WWE Crown Jewel during his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title defense. The reason being the political tensions between Saudi Arabia and Syria. Zayn's parents are Syrians who migrated to Canada many years back.

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns are good friends in real life

Week in and out, we see the great chemistry between Zayn and Roman Reigns on WWE TV. The former Intercontinental Champion can easily make The Tribal Chief and his family smile and laugh. However, there is much more to it than what we see on screen.

The former Intercontinental Champion was recently interviewed by WWE Deutschland and was asked about his relationship with The Head of the Table. The former NXT Champion claimed he has maintained a great equation with Roman Reigns over the last decade.

"It's going really great. And he's another guy that I've gotten along with great for the last 9-10 years as long as I've known him. We've always gotten along very well," said Zayn.

The Bloodline and The Honorary Uce are currently in the middle of an exciting storyline on SmackDown. Every member of the Bloodline loves Zayn; however, Jey Uso cannot get himself to like the Canadian star.

