Why was Sami Zayn unhappy with the Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

Sami Zayn had quite an eventful night this week on SmackDown. He took on Kevin Owens in the main event of the show, with Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and the whole world watching.

Zayn and Owens wrestled in a back-and-forth match. Their familiarity with each other was on full display as they traded haymakers. It was one of those matches that you wished would go on forever, but that's not what took place.

Towards the end, The Honorary Uce had KO in position for a Helluva Kick. As he was about to land the finishing blow, The Usos and Solo Sikoa intervened and attacked his former best friend to draw out a disqualification.

Sami Zayn was not happy with what his Bloodline stablemates did. He made it clear to Jimmy and Jey Uso that he had Kevin Owens beat. The Usos responded by saying that Roman Reigns was happy with his performance and urged him to join them in beating the babyface down.

Zayn celebrated with the twins and Solo Sikoa as the show went off the air, but you could see the frustration and sadness on his face.

Kevin Owens' thoughts on Sami Zayn

Despite being at odds with each other now, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn share a relationship that has lasted over two decades. They have been friends, rivals, and everything in between, and share a storied history that has made for a compelling watch in WWE.

Owens recently sat down with the New York Post to talk about his dynamic with Zayn. He hailed him for his recent success, stating that no one else deserved it more.

“He’s been an incredible performer for the 22 years I’ve known him and it’s great to see people finally taking notice of that and getting to appreciate that as much as they should. He’s getting the credit he’s deserved for a long time. Our careers at this point, there’s no denying they’ll forever be linked and attached to one another. We’ll always come back to each other one way or the other, whether it’s fighting or teaming. It’s been a real thrill to see things develop for him.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

KO is set to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, we haven't seen the last of Owens-Zayn's interactions. Expect major developments to take place over the next few weeks ahead of their rumored reunion.

