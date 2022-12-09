Why is Sasha Banks leaving WWE and joining NJPW a big deal?

Sasha Banks is undoubtedly one of this era's most popular WWE Superstars. Unfortunately, fans haven't seen her inside the squared circle for a long time.

For those unaware, Banks and her tag team partner Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of RAW and haven't returned since. While rumors of their return are always in the headlines, nothing has materialized yet.

According to reports, The Boss recently filed a trademark for her real name. She is rumored to return to professional wrestling at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Japan next month. Many people might wonder why her appearance could be a big move.

Fans might know that WWE Superstars aren't usually allowed to wrestle for other major promotions. The former Women's Tag Team Champion working for New Japan Pro Wrestling might mean that facts don't back up the rumors of her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

There have also been stars in the past who competed for another promotion in a one-off match and never signed a new contract again. The best example is Chris Jericho. He battled Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 and later joined All Elite Wrestling.

Another possibility is that Sasha Banks might have signed a WWE contract but managed to get permission to appear at NJPW.

While such deals were rare during Vince McMahon's regime, Triple H has made major changes since assuming power. Fans might know that Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to wrestle for Pro Wrestling NOAH on New Year's Day.

However, this is just speculation. The truth will be revealed with time.

What could Sasha Banks do if she returns to WWE?

Sasha Banks could realistically make a return to Triple H's company very soon. She could have a lot of business to handle once she makes a comeback.

The Boss could return as a babyface and feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. She might very well get the long title reign she deserves.

҉Kandi’s Shaky Voice @FeelSoRightt I have a theory that Sasha Banks title reigns were so short because whenever she’s champion, there’s a push for her to headline more PPVs because she’s a BIG MATCH competitor. She is the only woman to headline 2 or more WWE PPV’s in singles matches. Both times she was champion. I have a theory that Sasha Banks title reigns were so short because whenever she’s champion, there’s a push for her to headline more PPVs because she’s a BIG MATCH competitor. She is the only woman to headline 2 or more WWE PPV’s in singles matches. Both times she was champion. https://t.co/KXRrR4pMTM

The former RAW Women's Champion could also return alongside Naomi to surprise fans. The two could pursue the Women's Tag Team Championships they never lost and could also hire more stars to form a dominant faction.

If she returns as a heel, she could also enter into a feud with former rival Bianca Belair over the RAW Women's Championship. As of now, Royal Rumble 2023 seems the best opportunity for her much-awaited return.

Do you think Sasha Banks will make a return at Royal Rumble 2023? Let us know in the comments section.

