Opinion: Seth Rollins deserves to main event WrestleMania 35

Ashutosh Sampat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 144 // 31 Dec 2018, 18:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Man deserves to headline WM35

2018 is about to culminate and as a World Wrestling Entertainment fan, there is a lot to look back on. Right from Daniel Bryan returning to a WWE ring, Shawn Micheals emerging from retirement for one last ride (pun intended) to Roman Reigns going on hiatus due to leukaemia, there have been many eminent moments. While the quality of Smackdown Live has been consistent, the story is marginally different for its flagship show Monday Night Raw.

Raw for the most part of 2018 has dwindled between good and bad. But one positive thing that transpired through the course of the year and at present is preserving the show to an extent is the rise of the "The Architect" Seth Rollins. Since his days in Ring of Honor, Rollins has always been a star but ever since he turned face a few months after his return, you could feel that something was missing.

You could sense that people were ready to cheer him but the way WWE booked him in the initial days of the face turn left a lot to be desired. Fans knew he was the ‘The Kingslayer' and ’The Architect’ but there was nothing that differentiated him from a generic babyface.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

Fortunately for the fans and WWE, that all changed on the 19th February 2018 when Rollins not only defeated Roman Reigns and John Cena in a gauntlet match but additionally broke a record, lasting in the ring for 1 hour and 5 minutes! That was his rejuvenating moment. You could sense that you were seeing something special. And since then Rollins has been on a roll.

In an era where certain stars are forcefully slashed down fans throats, what makes Rollins' push so special is that the entire journey has been organic. The Intercontinental championship reign gave him a platform to gradually rise to the top while simultaneously giving him an opportunity to showcase his varied wresting arsenal and innate storytelling skills. And unsurprisingly Rollins excelled. He had great matches with the likes of The Miz, Ziggler etc and also managed to squeeze out an entertaining TLC match with Baron Corbin on Raw (which is a testament to his ability).

While Roman Reigns was always ‘The Guy’ for Vince and WWE officials, his unfortunate absence has been a blessing in disguise for Rollins. With Roman out, WWE have turned to Rollins to carry Raw since the past few weeks and boy has he grabbed the opportunity. As the rumors about Rollins facing Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35 gain steam, perhaps this is Seth’s chance to finally be the ‘The Face’. With a cult following, a great look and wrestling skills probably bettered by none other than AJ Styles, there is no doubt that Seth Rollins deserves to main event Wrestlemania 35 and burn it down!

Advertisement