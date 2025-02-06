Why did Seth Rollins' role get cut from MCU's Captain America Brave New World? Director sheds light 

Almost two years ago, it was reported that Seth Rollins would play a character in the new Marvel movie, Captain America: Brave New World. The Visionary's fans were quite excited about the news, but the situation fell apart.

Director Julius Onah explained during an interview with ComicBook.com why Seth Rollins was dropped from the movie once it went through various rewrites and reshoots. Onah expressed that the team went in a different direction which resulted in the former World Heavyweight Champion being cut out of the cast.

"We were evolving and we knew we had an additional photography period, just one that we did early on in the process that’s planned," said Julius Onah.

The director continued:

"We were trying to figure out, ‘Hey, who’s somebody that can bring a very specific kind of gravitas that works with this tone.’ And when Giancarlo became available, it was such a no brainer."

Seth Rollins had previously revealed that he wasn't a part of the movie anymore, and had auditioned for a different role as well. Unfortunately, that did not work for him either.

Seth Rollins provided an update on Roman Reigns injury

At Royal Rumble 2025, The Visionary hit two vicious Stomps on the former Undisputed WWE Champion. The former stablemates had shared a heated moment in the ring before CM Punk eliminated both of them.

On the following Monday Night RAW, The Architect cut a fiery segment about Roman Reigns, claiming that he had injured The OTC gravely enough to put him out indefinitely.

“Roman Reigns is out indefinitely, some sort of injury. Let me tell you something. Roman Reigns is hurt. Roman don't want to admit it, Paul Heyman's not going to tell you the truth, WWE's not going to tell you the truth but I'll tell you the truth because I'm the one who hurt him.”

WWE fans are hopeful for a non-title Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. However, WWE is yet to build a Show of Shows worthy rivalry between the superstars.

