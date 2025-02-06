  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • Why did Seth Rollins' role get cut from MCU's Captain America Brave New World? Director sheds light 

Why did Seth Rollins' role get cut from MCU's Captain America Brave New World? Director sheds light 

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Feb 06, 2025 18:40 GMT
Drew McIntyre dethroned Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. [Image Source: WWE.com]
Drew McIntyre dethroned Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. [Image Source: WWE.com]

Almost two years ago, it was reported that Seth Rollins would play a character in the new Marvel movie, Captain America: Brave New World. The Visionary's fans were quite excited about the news, but the situation fell apart.

Director Julius Onah explained during an interview with ComicBook.com why Seth Rollins was dropped from the movie once it went through various rewrites and reshoots. Onah expressed that the team went in a different direction which resulted in the former World Heavyweight Champion being cut out of the cast.

"We were evolving and we knew we had an additional photography period, just one that we did early on in the process that’s planned," said Julius Onah.
also-read-trending Trending

The director continued:

"We were trying to figure out, ‘Hey, who’s somebody that can bring a very specific kind of gravitas that works with this tone.’ And when Giancarlo became available, it was such a no brainer."
youtube-cover

Seth Rollins had previously revealed that he wasn't a part of the movie anymore, and had auditioned for a different role as well. Unfortunately, that did not work for him either.

Seth Rollins provided an update on Roman Reigns injury

At Royal Rumble 2025, The Visionary hit two vicious Stomps on the former Undisputed WWE Champion. The former stablemates had shared a heated moment in the ring before CM Punk eliminated both of them.

On the following Monday Night RAW, The Architect cut a fiery segment about Roman Reigns, claiming that he had injured The OTC gravely enough to put him out indefinitely.

“Roman Reigns is out indefinitely, some sort of injury. Let me tell you something. Roman Reigns is hurt. Roman don't want to admit it, Paul Heyman's not going to tell you the truth, WWE's not going to tell you the truth but I'll tell you the truth because I'm the one who hurt him.”

WWE fans are hopeful for a non-title Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. However, WWE is yet to build a Show of Shows worthy rivalry between the superstars.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी