Why is Shinsuke Nakamura lined up to face Roman Reigns next?

When Roman Reigns came out in the final segment of WWE SmackDown, seemingly to name his next opponent, several possibilities were discussed by fans. Some wanted Cody Rhodes to step up, while others wanted a dream match with none other than Gunther.

So, when Shinsuke Nakamura came out to face the Tribal Chief, the reaction was mixed. Some fans were elated as they believed that this was an opportunity that was certainly due for the talented Japanese star. Others wanted a WWE Superstar who has a little more momentum on his side.

Seasoned pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that the central reason why Nakamura has been pushed to the spot is that Rick Boogs is injured. With The Usos focusing on RK-Bro and the RAW Tag Team Championships, the 'Artist' really has nothing to do. That said, he maintains that the match against Roman Reigns will be great as both men are world-class competitors.

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime #SmackDown Member when Nakamura should have feuded with Reigns a year and a half ago after that gauntlet match? I guess they decided they can do that now... Member when Nakamura should have feuded with Reigns a year and a half ago after that gauntlet match? I guess they decided they can do that now... 😂😂😂 #SmackDown

Sportskeeda Wrestling's very own Matt Black also brings light to the fact that there's already a readymade storyline between The Bloodline and Shinsuke Nakamura. At the conclusion of a memorable gauntlet match some time ago, the stage was set for a clash between Nakamura and Roman Reigns. The feud never materialized until right now.

Eshan @Eshan890



#SmackDown They are finally doing Nakamura Vs Reigns after we were robbed of it when Shinsuke was gonna win the Gauntlet match to face Roman at Royal Rumble last year They are finally doing Nakamura Vs Reigns after we were robbed of it when Shinsuke was gonna win the Gauntlet match to face Roman at Royal Rumble last year#SmackDown

Why is Roman Reigns likely to face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania Backlash?

But the most likely reason for this program is because WrestleMania Backlash is not a big premium live event, and there's no chance that Roman Reigns is losing his Undisputed Universal Championship. That said, even a non-title match with the most 'over' man in pro wrestling is a major step up for Nakamura.

When the two men clash for the title, everybody wins, including the man who comes up short.

Do you think someone else should have stepped up to the title picture instead? Let us know in the comments section below.

