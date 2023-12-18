Why is Solo Sikoa a bigger threat to Roman Reigns than either of The Usos? Potential reason explored

Roman Reigns has announced Solo Sikoa as the heir to The Bloodline, and The Enforcer rightfully deserves that title. However, The Tribal Chief might want to know more about Sikoa before crowning him.

While Roman Reigns trusts Solo Sikoa to protect him and get the job done, he doesn’t quite have the bond with Sikoa that he shared with The Usos. Sikoa himself has revealed that he wasn’t ever close to Reigns growing up, and it was usually Reigns and The Usos who would hang out together.

Keeping that in mind, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion isn’t aware of Sikoa’s vulnerabilities, capabilities, and motivations in the way he knew The Usos'. This lack of knowledge can lead to Sikoa becoming a threat to Reigns rather than an ally.

Furthermore, Solo Sikoa has been working extremely closely with Paul Heyman in Roman Reigns’ absence. The Wise Man has grown a bond with Sikoa and might want to make him the next Paul Heyman guy rather than work with Reigns, who is mostly absent from WWE TV.

The Tribal Chief needs to be careful about his next steps since The Bloodline isn’t only his anymore. It has been held together by Solo Sikoa’s unwatered loyalty towards Reigns, but Sikoa may not take it kindly if Reigns tries to dominate him the way he did The Usos.

Solo Sikoa on his relationship with Roman Reigns

As mentioned above, Sikoa himself has revealed that he wasn’t close to Reigns growing up. However, Solo added that he was building a bond with him after they started working together in the business.

"You know, seeing Roman in Cardiff, I haven't seen him for like over 20 years. We really weren't close but he was always around at our house, playing with my brothers, because they were the same age and I was way younger than them. He was always around our house, but I think now coming into the business, I'm starting to get close with him, even though the age gap is there. I'm really starting to get close with him because, I mean, it's big uce Roman Reigns, he's been running this game for a while now."

Currently, The Bloodline has become the target for returning superstar Randy Orton!