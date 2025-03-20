Why does Stone Cold Steve Austin regret his WrestleMania 38 match? WWE legend's comments explored

Stone Cold Steve Austin's last WWE bout was at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. This was his first match in 19 years, and fans were absolutely overjoyed to see him in action.

The Texas Rattlesnake won the match against The Prizefighter in the main event. However, he has revealed that parts of his return had left him disappointed.

While speaking to The Takedown on SI, Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed that he hadn't worked the ring in 19 years, which left him with considerable ring rust. However, more than not having timing or his body not being able to absorb impacts like before, he was disappointed for not savoring the moments with the fans and slowing down the pace.

"When I went out there, I think I couldn't hear the crowd as much as I wanted to. When I watched it back, the crowd was into it. It was very, very loud, yes, but I wish I would have taken more time, savored more moments, and worked the people a little bit more than I did. I think I was in a space of not knowing what I had and trying to be a little too frantic. I could have slowed down drastically and made that better. And I wish that I would have," he said. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

There have been major rumors that Austin could show up at this year's Show of Shows in Las Vegas. If that does come to fruition, fans will be thoroughly overjoyed to see The Texas Rattlesnake make an appearance for the Stamford-based promotion once again.

Stone Cold Steve Austin might make an appearance at WrestleMania 41

Last year, fans were hoping to see The Texas Rattlesnake make an appearance at WrestleMania XL, but that did not happen. With the 2025 edition of the premium live event approaching, Stone Cold Steve Austin has expressed his interest in being a part of the event.

However, Austin underwent a knee surgery in December 2024 which might not allow him to take part in any in-ring action. Nevertheless, an appearance during a match or providing an assist can make the event a grander success.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to the ring if the creative angle makes sense, and it's not going to be about the money he is being offered. Furthermore, it is being speculated that if he returns, it will be to help Cody Rhodes against John Cena, especially with The Rock being in Cena's corner.

