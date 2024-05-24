Why did Tama Tonga lose the King of the Ring Semi Finals? Exploring potential reasons

Tama Tonga, with all his viciousness, tried to defeat Randy Orton in WWE SmackDown's semi-finals for the King of the Ring tournament but in vain. The Viper finished him with an RKO and emerged as Gunther's opponent for the finals.

Little did the WWE Universe know that Orton would secure the victory against The Butcher of The Bloodline, there were fears that Tonga would somehow manage to take down The Apex Predator. However, WWE doesn't approach a creative direction without reason, and there are quite a few possibilities as to why the new Bloodline member did not make it through.

As per Xero News, the new chapter of The Bloodline Saga will begin at Clash at the Castle. Now, if it's The Bloodline Saga, members of the original Bloodline can be expected to be involved in it such as Jey and Jimmy Uso. On the other hand, Triple H announced that the winner of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring will receive WWE or world title matches at SummerSlam 2024.

Considering Tonga's immediate WWE future is within the new Bloodline Saga, it doesn't make sense to have him pursue any WWE or world title. Furthermore, it's too early to hand over Tonga a world title match at one of the Big Four PLEs, especially the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Additionally, having Tonga lose at the semi-finals of King of the Ring against Randy Orton along with Kevin Owens returning enables WWE to keep the avenue open for The Bloodline and Orton's unfinished business. This angle can be used in the future or on the road to SummerSlam 2024. It could also give Cody Rhodes the chance to join forces with the babyfaces against the new ruthless Bloodline.

Tama Tonga has already made history in WWE

It's only been slightly over a month since Tama Tonga joined the new Bloodline. He attacked Jimmy Uso during an episode of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania XL and helped Solo Sikoa remove Uso from The Bloodline.

Tonga's first televised match was a tag team Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2024 against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. He is only the third superstar to have achieved this feat of making their in-ring debut at a Street Fight. Previously, Jesús achieved it in 2004, and Dominik Mysterio in 2020.

Ever since his debut, Tama Tonga has received praise for the way he portrays the vicious and dangerous character of being 'The Butcher of The Bloodline'.

