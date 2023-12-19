Why is #ThankYouTrish trending on social media? Has the WWE veteran officially retired from the ring? 

It's not uncommon to see WWE Superstars trending on social media. However, a recent hashtag that has been trending caught the attention of many. On X, formerly known as Twitter, #ThankYouTrish is trending, and this has led to a question among wrestling fans.

The hashtag has led to people questioning whether Trish Stratus has officially retired from the ring. The answer to this question would be no. The reason why #ThankYouTrish is trending on Twitter is that Stratus is celebrating her 48th birthday today – December 18, 2023.

The hashtag #ThankYouTrish has been associated with Stratus ever since she turned heel. During her run as a villain, the former Women's Champion began forcefully asking the WWE Universe to thank her for the contributions she has made to the Stamford-based promotion and wrestling in general.

You can check out some of the celebratory messages below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hence, wrestling fans around the world add this hashtag as they wish Trish Stratus a happy birthday. It's also worth noting that the Canadian superstar shares her birthday with fellow legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

WWE Superstar recently revealed he had a crush on Trish Stratus

During her prime, Trish Stratus was one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. Over the course of her career, Stratus was involved in great rivalries and even won the Women's Championship on many occasions. This led to several members of the wrestling community liking Stratus.

Recently, a WWE Superstar revealed that he had a crush on Trish Stratus back in the day. The superstar in question is Braun Strowman.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Monster Among Men mentioned that, like many other boys in high school, he too had a crush on Stratus. Strowman said:

"That's a tough one. There's a lot. Probably Trish Stratus when I was in high school, like so many other young boys." [1:13 – 1:20]

You can check out what Braun Strowman said about Trish Stratus being his crush in the video below:

Like Strowman, several current superstars have grown up watching and admiring Trish Stratus. Naturally, this speaks of the work Stratus has done to earn such admiration.

Despite being away from the Stamford-based promotion for a while, Stratus continues to remain relevant, and people keep talking about her.