Braun Strowman reveals he had real-life crush on female WWE star (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman was a WWE fan long before he joined the company as an in-ring competitor in 2013. In an exclusive interview, The Monster of All Monsters discussed the crush he had on Trish Stratus during his high school years.

Stratus was one of WWE's most popular stars between 2000 and 2006. The 47-year-old won the Women's Championship on seven occasions during that time. In 2013, her contributions to the wrestling business were recognized when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman named Stratus as the female WWE star he had a crush on the most:

"That's a tough one. There's a lot. Probably Trish Stratus when I was in high school, like so many other young boys." [1:13 – 1:20]

In the video above, Strowman highlighted one thing that made his long-time friend Bray Wyatt stand out above the rest of the WWE roster.

Braun Strowman's current WWE status

On May 1, Braun Strowman teamed up with Ricochet to defeat Chad Gable and Otis on RAW. After the match, the former Universal Champion was removed from television to undergo neck surgery.

Strowman recently said he received "great news" from a doctor. However, he did not elaborate on when he might return to the ring.

Before his surgery, Strowman formed a popular tag team with Ricochet. The highlight of their short run together came at WrestleMania 39, where they competed in a Men's WrestleMania showcase fatal four-way tag team match.

What do you think the future holds for Braun Strowman in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday, WWE NXT every Wednesday and WWE SmackDown every Saturday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 6:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the home to WWE programming in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here