The Boogeyman thrilled the world by making a comeback to WWE during the October 26, 2022, episode of The Bump. It was his first appearance on the company's programming in a long time.

Fans might remember that the star was known for bizarre antics, particularly scaring his rivals during backstage segments. He was also famous for eating worms on television.

However, he never ate any other insects or uncanny substances during his stint in the business. If you're wondering why we've got you covered.

Why did The Boogeyman only eat worms in WWE?

The person behind the paint, i.e., Marty Wright, was ready to hold other insects like crickets, maggots, and roaches in his mouth during his entrance. However, it never materialized as the management was afraid of being unable to control insects in the arena, leading to further trouble. He revealed the information during an interview on Wrestling Reality on TribLIVE Radio.

“Worms were the only thing we could control,” said Marty Wright.

He also revealed that the company would have to pay for an infestation clause, leading to additional expenses. Would you have liked to see him hold other insects during his entrance? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did The Boogeyman tease a confrontation with Bray Wyatt in WWE?

The Boogeyman and Bray Wyatt are two of the most intimidating characters to ever appear on WWE television. However, fans never got to witness a confrontation between the two.

A Twitter user, @IvanGFX_, initiated a conversation regarding a match between the two stars. In response, the clock-smashing superstar teased a possibility of a rivalry between the two.

"It’s very [much] possible," The Boogeyman said.

The 58-year-old superstar last wrestled for the company in the 2015 Royal Rumble Match and is currently an ambassador for WWE. However, he could return for one final match in the future.

baby blue @DwrestleFan15 just picture it these two in a team bray wyatt with scary mask and boogeyman with the creepy face paint just picture it these two in a team bray wyatt with scary mask and boogeyman with the creepy face paint https://t.co/iegcazz3Ox

If fans are lucky enough, they might witness two of the most unique superstars in history battle each other inside the squared circle.

