Why The Fiend Vs The Demon at SummerSlam is a bad idea

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 41 // 19 Jul 2019, 20:29 IST

We all know how this ended the last time

This past week on RAW, Bray Wyatt made his much-awaited return to WWE. The former leader of the Wyatt Family laid out Finn Balor with a Sister Agibail to a huge pop. Wyatt was last inside a WWE ring way back in November when he defeated Baron Corbin at Starcade.

Wyatt has been the MVP of WWE programming for the past few months. His Firefly Fun House segments have been a very popular among fans who can't stop raving about the man formerly known as Husky Harris. WWE, on their part, have taken utmost care when it comes to the presentation of this new character and haven't rushed Wyatt's in-ring debut. A character as complex as what Wyatt has been portraying needs time to grow with the fans and rushing things up would've been disastrous.

Following Wyatt's attack on Balor, reports have emerged pointing toward a potential match between the duo at SummerSlam,with some suggesting that the company is planning to book The Demon Vs The Fiend at the event. It is also being reported that Balor has asked for a two-month leave of absence from WWE, which has been granted. Balor is said to be going on leave after SummerSlam, which indicates that his last stop before hiatus would be a match against The Eater Of Worlds.

While the idea of having Balor as the first opponent for Wyatt's new 'Fiend' character is novel, I don't necessarily think that he should be going up against The Demon at SummerSlam. From what we have seen over the past few months, it is glaringly obvious that Wyatt is going over in this match; while there is no doubt that that is the correct outcome, The Demon gimmick has been the most protected since its inception, and should not be taking the loss.

Apart from a lone loss to Samoa Joe at NXT Takeover: London way back in 2015 (which the main roster probably does not recognize anyway), the Demon has been victorious in all of his outings. We have been told time and time again that once Balor adorns the face paint and becomes the Demon, he can overcome any obstacle placed in front of him. Whenever the Irishman taps into his darker side, it is almost a given that he'll walk away with a W.

The last time Wyatt and Balor feuded was in 2017, which was one of the worst feuds of the year. Following his actions on RAW, Wyatt took to social media saying that he wanted to make amends for the abrupt way their last feud ended.

I’ll forgive you, when it’s done brother.



The sickness is gone.



We owe them.



And Yowie Wowie is it gonna be a spectacle!!! — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 16, 2019

Losing to The Fiend will take away the mystique that has been built around The Demon. Despite his recent string of losses, Balor (without the Demon) is a credible opponent for the re-debuting Bray Wyatt. Wyatt beating The Demon would destroy the myth of Balor's alter-ego, which isn't something the company should do anytime soon.