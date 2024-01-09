Why was The Miz’s RAW match an auspicious one? Know the heartfelt story behind it

The Miz battled JD McDonagh in singles competition on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Dominik Mysterio and R-Truth were ringside during the match, but they couldn't help McDonagh emerge victorious.

Before the show, Miz visited Moda Center and reminisced about his first time at the venue, representing WWE. The A-Lister debuted in Portland, Oregon, not as an in-ring competitor but as the host of Friday Night SmackDown. Taking to Instagram, the former champion explained why his latest match on RAW held much significance:

“Today, Monday Night RAW is important. I love coming back to Portland, Oregon, and the reason is that I debuted here as the host of Friday Night SmackDown. I’ll never forget when I was told I’d be [the] host. I was like, ‘Host?’. I want to be in the ring, I wanna wrestle, I wanna make people cheer and boo me, I want my entrance music, I want pyro," Miz said.

The RAW Superstar further highlighted how far he had come in his pro wrestling career:

"And when I was told I was the host, I was like, 'Alright, you know what? I'm the host, and I can make people want to see me in this ring.' It’s good to be back in Portland and to see where I was back then and where I am now. I’m going to be having a match tonight, in that ring, on Monday Night RAW,” Miz added.

The Miz is among the most experienced names on WWE's active roster today. He has worked tirelessly to reach the top of the business and is a two-time Grand Slam Champion.

The Miz revealed who he wants to see at WrestleMania

The Show of Shows is inching closer, and Royal Rumble 2024 is expected to lay the foundation for several matches at the mega event. Over the years, many renowned athletes and mainstream celebrities have attended WrestleMania, and the spectacle in Philadelphia could be no different.

In a chat with TMZ, The Miz said he wanted to see NFL star Travis Kelce compete inside the squared circle at WrestleMania:

"I'm always sending, like, DMs to Travis being like, 'Hey, you'd be pretty good in the ring; I think you could do pretty well.' Maybe he retires after this year, and then what better way to go out than with a match at WrestleMania,” he said.

Many expect Hollywood icon The Rock to take on Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40. However, other top names like Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are also gunning for the coveted spot.

Who should The Miz face at WrestleMania this year? Let us know in the comments section below.