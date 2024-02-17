Why doesn't The Rock have abs? Find out the WWE-related reason

The Rock has gained quite the following across numerous platforms for various reasons. His popularity stems from both his comedic Hollywood movies and his legendary status as a WWE superstar, which has attracted a large following. Many fans admire his intense exercise routine and sculpted body for motivation, though some have pointed out that he lacks defined abs despite his muscular build. Interestingly, there is a WWE-related reason for that.

Prior to the release of his movie Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt, The Brahma Bull sat down for an interview with WIRED, where he answered "The Web's Most Searched Questions." One of those questions had to do with his abs, and it's here that The Rock explained why they aren't as defined as the rest of his body.

He revealed that this issue arose after a wrestling match he had years ago. The match in question is the iconic one that took place at WrestleMania 29, featuring both him and John Cena. In the middle of the match, it became clear to all watching that The Rock was struggling with his movements, and as was confirmed later, he actually tore the top of the quad on his pelvis. This would lead to further damage, with his abdomen wall also suffering a tear. Eventually, he had to get numerous surgeries, which affected his ability to get "perfect abs."

"I got like a five-and-a-half pack. Sometimes a four-and-a-half pack. But the problem was, which a lot of people don't know, I tore, in a wrestling match, I tore the top of the quad of my pelvis. It went bang, in a wrestling match. And, what that did, that caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. So I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery, of a tear, of a tear, of a tear. So, they're not like perfect abs," said The Rock. [8:20-9:06]

That said, The Rock doesn't seem to be too bothered about the look of his abs, and understandably so. Regardless of what they look like, he is still one of the fittest and most muscular men in the world. Having one or two missing abs shouldn't be a problem for him at all.

The Rock does not plan on letting Cody Rhodes finish his story

The Rock has been causing a stir in WWE as of late, and his presence on SmackDown last night solidified a couple of things. Firstly, The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment is now formally a part of The Bloodline. Finally, by teaming up with Roman Reigns, he is now targeting The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show, Rhodes made things personal as he called out The Rock, Reigns, and their family. As such, The People's Champ is now hell-bent on making sure that Rhodes does not finish his story at WrestleMania XL. Moreover, he claims he will make sure that Cody leaves Philadelphia like the "loser" that he is.

Things are heating up on The Road to WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see just what the coming weeks have in store for the WWE Universe.

