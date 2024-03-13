Why did The Rock agree to lose to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? Exploring The Beast Incarnate's revelation

If there’s one way to describe The Rock, it’s that he’s a businessman. Today, he’s one of the most experienced talents in the industry, runs multiple businesses, and is on TKO’s Board of Directors. However, back in 2002, he didn’t have half of these experiences, but he had a high business acumen.

It so happens that The Brahma Bull didn’t put up a fight when Vince McMahon decided that Brock Lesnar would defeat The People’s Champ at SummerSlam 2002. Vince McMahon wanted The Beast to have a clean victory, and The Great One obliged. While it may come across as Rock being a good employee, it turns out that it was simply his good business sense.

Brock Lesnar himself revealed why The Rock chose not to put up a fight and take the clean loss against The Beast in his book, ‘Death Clutch.’

“Dwayne, of course, is a very smart guy. He was going to have his character, the Rock, do a clean job for me because he wanted to grease the wheels for himself to come back when the time was right. Dwayne knew putting me over was right for business, and he was willing to take a loss for the team, on pay-per-view, in front of all of his fans.”

Rock knew that taking a loss at SummerSlam 2002 would pave the way for him to come back for a huge revenge match, which would lead to more money for Lesnar, WWE, and himself.

The Rock ensured not to go against Vince McMahon

It’s well known that Vince McMahon was never a huge fan of anyone crossing him or putting their own interest above WWE’s. In 2002, The Great One knew that, and he didn’t want to risk his career by ticking off the boss.

As per The Beast, Rock was very smart in navigating the company and was careful around Vince McMahon.

“Dwayne also knew that it wasn’t only right for business or put me over clean, but that Vince had it in his own head that the Rock should lose clean to Brock Lesnar. If Dwayne wanted the door open for a return, he had to keep Vince happy, and have him think that 'Dwayne always gave back to the company, looked after what was right for business.' Vince has ended more than one career when someone crossed him and put their own interests above the company's. Dwayne was too smart for that, and he did everything the right way, the smart way.”

Today, The Rock has an actual stake in WWE since he’s on TKO’s Board of Directors. TKO was formed after WWE and UFC merged under Endeavor.