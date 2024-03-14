Why is The Rock appearing on SmackDown but not on WWE Raw? Exploring his selective Road to WrestleMania 40

The Rock appearing on SmackDown has been the highlight of the blue show recently. However, his challengers of WrestleMania 40 are from WWE RAW. Now, he could grace the red show with his presence, but honestly, he is not going to do that.

Let's think about it for a minute. It was Cody Rhodes who gave up his main event spot for The Brahma Bull. However, Seth Rollins intervened and ensured The American Nightmare didn't do that. So, by all logic, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins inserted themselves into The Bloodline Saga. They could have let Rock and Reigns have their moment of glory over who sits at 'Head of the Table,' but alas, the RAW superstars came over to SmackDown and threw a spanner in The People's Champ's plans.

Keeping that in mind, The People's Champ will not let his guard down and appear on WWE RAW. The People's Champ will continue to appear on WWE SmackDown as a part of Roman Reigns' Bloodline and keep taking shots at his challengers. Anyone who wants to confront him or any of The Bloodline members can simply come over to the blue show.

To expect Rhodes and Rollins' "boss" to go to WWE RAW to confront them is aiming a tad bit too high.

Finally, SmackDown has always been The Rock's show. His electrifying energy has always enveloped WWE SmackDown, and he isn't taking tha energy elsewhere, especially to the home of his rivals!

Wrestling legend believes fans turning on The Rock was critical

The Brahma Bull is supposed to be the most recognizable individual in pro-wrestling. He changed the face of the industry, conquered Hollywood, and came back to WWE to save WrestleMania with his star power.

Now, wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan believes that fans turning on The Brahma Bull helped with the storyline significantly.

"The 'Cody Crybabies, I think that helped out, but the fans were pi**ed, and then you get to, the number on recognizable guy in the world comes out, cuts a hell of a promo as a babyface, and they boo him out of the building... it has snowballed into a movement."

Currently, The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled for a tag team match against Seth Rollins and The Rock on Night One of WrestleMania 40.