Why is The Rock most likely to return? 3 reasons why 2023 is the ideal year for his comeback

The Rock was last seen in WWE in 2019, and fans have been clamoring to see Dwayne Johnson return to the Stamford-based promotion. There have been many instances where he could enter multiple storylines, especially The Bloodline, but there have been many roadblocks.

This year has opened more opportunities for the Hollywood actor to return. For this list, we will explore three reasons why The Rock should return to WWE this year more than ever.

#3. The writer's and actor's strike has affected multiple film projects

A piece of significant news surrounding Hollywood lately is the strike of writers and actors alike. Due to this, many films and other projects have been put on hold.

Since one of the main reasons The Brahma Bull hasn't returned to WWE yet is his commitment to his acting role. He now has more time to visit the company and even inject himself into storylines.

Hopefully, there will be no more reasons for a strike in the following months or years, so this year would be the best time for the Black Adam actor to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. The Bloodline's feud is only getting more heated and personal

Since The Bloodline was formed, fans have always dreamed of a confrontation between The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has encountered many superstars since then and is now facing his most personal one in Jey Uso again.

The current feud between the Anoa'i members could not get any more personal unless another person from the family entered the fray. The Bloodline saga could boil down after Reigns and Jey finish their feud. The Fast and Furious actor should definitely get included before it gets too cold.

#1. The Rock has added another enemy in WWE

While many fans have focused on the angle of The Rock versus Roman Reigns for a WrestleMania main event, Grayson Waller is another star that entered the actor's line of targets.

It was noted that both WWE stars had an online exchange of words after the SmackDown star made fun of The Rock's debut outfit. This has prompted fans to think that Johnson might not return for his cousin but for the Australian star, especially since the latter has recently clashed with WWE legends like John Cena and Edge.

Although this is the case, fans might have to put this face-off on hold. As reported by Fightful Select recently, there are no working plans between Johnson and Waller. With this in mind, The Rock's potential return could be related to The Bloodline.

