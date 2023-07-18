Potential update on the WWE return of The Rock - Reports

The Rock and a WWE SmackDown star recently traded words on social media, and there has been an update about The Great One's potential return to the company.

Roman Reigns was rumored to battle The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but the match never came to fruition. The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39, but The Bloodline has fallen apart since WWE's biggest show of the year.

Grayson Waller arrived on the main roster earlier this year and has already become a star. The 33-year-old poked fun at The Rock's debut at Madison Square Garden back in the day, claiming that his own main roster debut was more memorable, which led to a fiery response from the legend.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there are currently "no working plans" involving The Rock and Grayson Waller following their recent exchange on social media. It appears that fans will have to continue to wait for the legend's return to the company.

Grayson Waller invites The Rock to WWE SmackDown

Grayson Waller extended an invitation to The Rock to show up on WWE SmackDown for an appearance on his talk show.

Waller offered to have the veteran appear on the blue brand and claimed that The People's Champion was holding onto insults from over 30 years ago. He suggested that he appear on The Grayson Waller Effect to boost his popularity.

"Ouch! Those classic 1999 schoolyard insults really still hit. You still have an open invitation to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect though! Sounds like you’re in desperate need of the Grayson Waller rub #GWEffect," he said.

The 51-year-old remains one of the most famous people on the planet, and the WWE Universe would be elated to see his return to the ring. His last bout was a victory over former superstar Erick Rowan in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 32.

It will be fascinating to see if the veteran ever does decide to return to the company and get back inside the squared circle once again.

