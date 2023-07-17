WWE appear to have found their next Randy Orton and he's already targeting his next legend!

WWE may have found their next Randy Orton, and he already has another legend in his sights.

Grayson Waller has made quite an impact since his arrival on the main roster. He has had AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Edge on The Grayson Waller Effect so far and had a promo with John Cena at Money in the Bank. Cena made a surprise appearance at the premium live event on July 1 and suggested that WrestleMania should come to London in the future.

Waller interrupted and stated that Australia would be a much better location to host WWE's biggest show of the year and received an Attitude Adjustment courtesy of Cena. He had his debut match on the main roster against Edge on the July 7 edition of SmackDown. The Aussie Icon lost to the Rated-R Superstar, but the legend praised him for backing up his words in the ring after the bout.

The 33-year-old recently got into a war of words with The Rock on social media and is now targetting Stone Cold Steve Austin with his latest post on Twitter. Waller claimed he has the best variation of the Stunner of all time in a tweet sent out earlier today.

Randy Orton is known for being a "Legend Killer," and it appears Waller is following in his footsteps. The recently drafted star has targetted the biggest names in the business since he joined the main roster and could be in line to become a major star like Orton down the line.

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE Waller 3:16 says this is the best Stunner variation of all time

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long suggests Randy Orton align with popular star

Teddy Long recently suggested that Randy Orton form an alliance with LA Knight when he returns from injury.

Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since last May. At the time, he was in a tag team with Matt Riddle, known as RK-Bro, and the duo had become quite popular with the WWE Universe.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long suggested that Orton aligns with LA Knight when he returns to the company. Knight is on the verge of becoming a main event talent, and Long believes The Viper can help get him there.

"Or he could make things happen for LA Knight," said Teddy Long.

Orton is a huge star, and his presence has been missed on WWE television. It will be interesting to see if Grayson Waller targets Orton when he is able to return to the ring.

