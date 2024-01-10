Why is The Rock likely to stay in WWE till WrestleMania 40? Overlooked business tactic explored

The Rock returned at WWE RAW: Day 1, confronted Jinder Mahal and executed a People's Elbow on him. However, Mahal wasn't the only superstar The Brahma Bull targeted, as he also dropped a bombshell on Roman Reigns.

The Great One teased a showdown against The Tribal Chief, sparking conversations about The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Unfortunately, The People's Champ has quite the schedule with his businesses and Hollywood, leaving very little time for WWE. However, there's a possibility he will be around till Show of Shows this time.

It so happens that Dwayne Johnson's co-owned XFL has merged with USFL to form UFL. The league will begin on March 30, 2024, which is a week before The Show of Shows. The Brahma Bull can use his time on WWE TV to promote UFL, but in his own 'Electrifying' style, of course!

Being on WWE TV will enable him to bring more eyes to UFL via segments, ads, and promos. It'll be a great opportunity to introduce The People's Champ's fans to Dwayne Johnson's passion for football!

Paul Heyman revealed why The Rock can't be 'The Head of the Table'

Roman Reigns was on WWE TV on the latest episode of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. While The Tribal Chief did not say anything about his cousin, Paul Heyman addressed what The People's Champ said on the Day 1 edition of RAW.

As per The Wiseman, Rock cannot get access to The Head of the Table without being invited to a dinner, and he's looking for a shortcut to revive himself!

"To sit at the head of the table, one must be invited to a dinner of relevancy. The Rock has not been invited, nor will he be, because The Rock is just like everybody else. He's looking for a shortcut to the headlines. There's only two ways in this world to guarantee going viral. One, date Taylor Swift. Two, call out Roman Reigns... There's not one man on the face of this planet that can beat Roman Reigns," said Heyman.

It's still unknown if WWE is planning to book The Brahma Bull vs. The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 or if Titanland will go ahead with their rumored plans of having a Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns rematch.

