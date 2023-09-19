USFL and XFL merger: Everything we know so far

As per multiple reports, the USFL and XFL are on the verge of joining forces. The two spring football leagues are set to merge and decide on the best path forward. Both leagues have faced their separate challenges and have a history of failure in competing against the NFL.

The XFL, which was broadcast live on ESPN this year, is owned by WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his business partner Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners. Meanwhile, the USFL is owned by FOX Sports.

According to reports, an official announcement for the merger is expected to be out by the end of this week. It will be interesting to see which TV service will broadcast the games once the new football league is formed.

The lack of viewership from football fans has been a concern for both leagues. Former Athletic Sports Business writer Daniel Kaplan suggests that FOX and ESPN could split the games and revenue once the merger is complete.

Earlier this year, Forbes reported that the XFL lost $60 million in the 2023 season. However, it is projected to rake in $100 million in revenue for the 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, the USFL, which is supervised by former NFL running back Daryl Johnston, reportedly makes around $7.5 million per year.

XFL vs. USFL salary: How much do players in each league earn?

As per reports, the USFL pays each player in the league a standard sum of money for the regular season. A player on the active roster receives $4,500 per game, which equates to $45,000 for a 10-game season.

Moreover, players are given $1,500 per week if they stay on the practice squad. Also, during the four-week training camp, players receive $600 per week.

Meanwhile, the average salary for a player in the XFL is $5,000 per week plus a $1,000 bonus per win. Here, a normal player could make a base salary of up to $60,000 in a 10-game regular season.

However, last season, reports stated that the highest-paid player in the XFL was Brett Hundley. The quarterback made a reported $200,000 in base salary with the Vegas Vipers.