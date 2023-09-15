Why does The Rock promote UFC more than WWE? Exploring potential reason

The Rock, being the moghul that he is, has connections in various industries, including WWE and the UFC. However, despite beginning his career in the Stamford-based wrestling company, the movie star has promoted or mentioned the MMA company a lot more. As it turns out, this is purely based on business reasons and not due to personal preference.

The Rock possibly promotes UFC events because of the company's partnership with Project Rock. It is a deal between Dwayne Johnson and Under Armour to create co-branded shoes that fighters use as part of their official kits. The partnership was announced earlier this year and was said to be a multi-year deal.

Just recently, a brand new color variation of Project Rock's BSR3 (Blood, Sweat, and Respect) footwear was announced as the official footwear of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

"BUILT FROM THE GROUND UP👟. Our new @ProjectRock #BSR3 colorway is here! Innovation meets intensity as our BSR’s are the OFFICIAL FOOTWEAR of the @UFC. MMA is one of the greatest (and hardest) sports in the world and I want all these athletes to WIN in the cage and win at life. And it all starts in the gym 💪🏾👟"

The deal between the former WWE Champion and the UFC has been well received overall, but it also raised controversy as fighters won't receive a cut from the partnership deal.

Does The Rock still mention WWE?

The Rock, during his latest WWE appearance in 2019

While the Hollywood actor's business deal with the UFC means he is more inclined to share content regarding the company, he still hasn't forgotten his roots.

While on Hart to Heart, Kevin Heart joked that he was the reason WrestleMania 40 was going to Philadelphia next year. The Rock went on to reveal that there was a possibility of him appearing in next year's event. It's been a while since The Brahma Bull made an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion, and a return to his hometown for wrestling's most significant event would be fitting.

Did The Rock fight in the UFC?

Several fighters have become WWE superstars and even vice versa. Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey are some of the most well-known names to have made a switch. However, The Great One did not fight in the MMA promotion.

Although Dwayne did not fight in the UFC, he once made a special appearance. He was the one who stared down Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz during their weigh-ins at UFC 244. The WWE star presented the belt during the event as well.

His WWE return is much-awaited, especially with the recent merger between WWE and the UFC.