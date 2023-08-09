The Rock to make his WWE return close to his hometown? Connecting the potential dots

Fans have been speculating about the Rock's WWE return for months. Dwayne Johnson has continuously expressed support for his family in the business, but never hinted at a return for the longest time. However, that all changed after he recently teased a 2024 comeback.

The Bloodline saga is one of the hottest storylines in wrestling today. When signs of the group's implosion began to be spotted earlier this year, many speculated that The Rock would return at Royal Rumble. The actor became available due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and even began interacting with Grayson Waller before SummerSlam. However, his return is far from certain, even though the WWE star is the one teasing a surprise appearance.

Dwayne was Kevin Hart's guest recently in his Hart to Heart show on Peacock. At one point, the Black Adam actor pointed out that WrestleMania 40 is to be held in his hometown of Philadelphia. The comedian then joked that he was the one who made it happen after talking to Nick Khan. The Rock went on to let it slip that he could potentially feature in 'Mania 2023.

WrestleMania 40 will be held at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadephia, Pennsylvania, on April 6 and 7, 2024. Tickets will be available for purchase on August 18.

Is The Rock interested in getting involved with The Bloodline saga when he returns to WWE?

Fans can't wait to see the interactions between the Anoa'i family members

A plethora of wrestlers want to be involved with The Bloodline's storyline, whether they are part of the Anoa'i family or not. It is no surprise that Johnson also wants to participate.

Days before WrestleMania 39, The Rock sent a message to the entirety of The Bloodline. He praised Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa's performances. He then proceeded to tease a meet-up.

"I gotta tell you, I'm so excited for not only all the matches but especially the main event with my cousin Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion. And to my family, the entire Bloodline – Jey, Jimmy, Solo – we're so proud of you guys. Kick ass, electrify SoFi Stadium. Do what you do, it is in our blood. And who knows, maybe, just maybe, down the road I'll see you in person. Maybe. I'll just leave it at that,"

When was The Rock's last WWE appearance?

Dwayne Johnson's last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion was on an episode of SmackDown back in October 2019. He had a quick yet exciting segment with Becky Lynch and went on to take King Corbin down.

It remains to be seen as to when fans could witness The Brahma Bull in WWE again. Let us hope his plans materialize.

