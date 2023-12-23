Why should The Rock return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024? Potential of finishing decade-old story explored

The Rock returned to WWE for one episode of SmackDown in 2023. During the episode, the Brahma Bull had a confrontation with Austin Theory and ended the segment by delivering a People’s Elbow to the young superstar.

However, that was all that fans got from the People's Champ. Even though the WWE Universe hopes to see him in the ring soon, the chances of that happening are slim.

Nevertheless, the Royal Rumble is coming up, and the event comes with the perfect opportunity for The Rock to return. Back in 2015, The Rock returned at the Rumble to help Roman Reigns pick up the win. However, at Royal Rumble 2024, The Rock could confront his cousin and take his seat at the head of the table.

It so happens that the Tribal Chief is scheduled to face either LA Knight, AJ Styles or Randy Orton at the upcoming premium live event. There’s a high possibility that Reigns will walk out of that event as the champion, which is when The Rock can make an electrifying return to confront his cousin.

The duo can set up a long-term feud the way The Rock and John Cena’s feud worked out, or they could even have the match at WrestleMania 40. In fact, they were supposed to battle at WrestleMania 39, but the plans fell through. Regardless of when it happens, the Stamford-based promotion must consider a clash between Roman Reigns and The Rock, even if it’s not for a title.

Original plans for The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

The WWE fans were extremely excited at the prospect of seeing two wrestling titans in the ring, and WWE tried to make that dream come true. However, it just didn’t work out.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Brahma Bull revealed what had actually occurred.

"That was locked. We were doing it... In the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we broke out Teremana... About an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and hugged... So, we got really really close, but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So, we decided to put our pencils down."

Currently, Roman Reigns isn’t in a storyline with anyone in particular. AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton want a piece of him, but only one of them can have their shot at Royal Rumble 2024. To determine who that will be, Nick Aldis announced a triple threat match for the trio on last night's episode of SmackDown.