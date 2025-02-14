Why did The Undertaker attend the Super Bowl with ex-WWE chairman Vince McMahon? The Deadman reveals

The Undertaker was last seen on WWE TV on the Netflix debut of Monday Night RAW on January 6th, 2025. He appeared on the iconic Harley-Davidson Fat Boy to celebrate with Rhea Ripley following her becoming the new Women's World Champion.

The Deadman recently made a public appearance at Super Bowl LIX, but this time he wasn't by himself. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was present as well, and this sparked debates about the Hall of Famer's decision to attend the sporting event with his former boss considering the ongoing lawsuit against McMahon.

During his appearance on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, The Undertaker spoke about his friendship with Vince McMahon and explained that the former WWE Chairman has been a father-figure, a brother, and a mentor to him.

The Hall of Famer expressed that even with the lawsuits, which he doesn't know any internal details about, McMahon remains a friend.

"People are like, 'Oh you guys were so close, you know what happened,' I'm like 'I don't know what hasn't been done, we don't talk about those things.' But he is a friend of mine. First off, he gave me an opportunity to make something of my life and become something. Through the course of all of those years, we became friends. After my father passed away, he was a father figure, he was a brother, he was a mentor.... I don't have to agree with everything that people do, but it doesn't change the fact that I love somebody, and I'm friends with somebody."

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker are the only two WWE Superstars whom Vince McMahon has inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Undertaker believes working with Roman Reigns elevated former champion's career

The Deadman is an iconic figure in the pro-wrestling industry. He is often praised for always being in character, even when he was out in public with his family. His dedication to not breaking the illusion of The Undertaker is one of his most appreciated qualities. Several young superstars elevated their careers while working with him.

Coming to the modern era, the Hall of Famer believes that working with Roman Reigns helped Jey Uso elevate his career.

"I think he [Jey Uso] was on a great trajectory too when he worked with Roman [Reigns] and that only elevated him."

Currently, The OTC is supposedly off WWE TV due to Seth Rollins' assault at Royal Rumble while Jey Uso has challenged Gunther for WrestleMania 41.

