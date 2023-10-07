Why The Undertaker likely won't show up on NXT despite credible reports

The recent reports about The Undertaker have fueled speculation about his potential appearance on the upcoming edition of WWE NXT. According to these reports, The Phenom is scheduled to be in Orlando next week, coinciding with the night when NXT is set to go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

However, despite these reports, it's important to note that while The Undertaker is scheduled to be in Orlando, it's unlikely that he will actually appear during the developmental show.

There are a couple of potential reasons for this. Firstly, The Undertaker has been known to visit the WWE Performance Center to provide guidance and mentorship to younger talent as a guest trainer. Given his vast experience and knowledge of the business, there is no better mentor then The Deadman himself for the upcoming future WWE talent.

Secondly, The Undertaker's visit to Orlando next week could be related to filming, either for an upcoming WWE series or for his own projects, such as his "One Deadman" show.

Additionally, it's worth noting that the next episode of NXT has been already loaded with top names like John Cena, Asuka, Paul Heyman, and Cody Rhodes. Taker making an appearance next week will clearly show WWE's desperation to beat AEW Dynamite, which the company might not want to telegraph.

Regardless, the reports of The Deadman visit have piqued curiosity among fans, and it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for one of the biggest NXT shows in this new era.

When Undertaker made his last appearance on WWE television

The last time The Deadman made an appearance on TV was on the January 23, 2023, Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special edition episode. Taker made his return with the American Badass gimmick and confronted LA Knight who was a heel character at the time.

The Phenom's confrontation with the Megastar led Knight to exit the ring. However, he was subsequently confronted by Bray Wyatt as they both were feuding at that time. This segment eventually ended up with both Taker and Wyatt destroying the Megastar in the ring.

This later on leads to a match between Knight and the Eater of Worlds at Royal Rumble which marked Wyatt's last match before his sudden passing earlier this year.

Additionally, the Deadman already announced his in-ring retirement from WWE. He wrestled his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 where the WWE Hall of Famer scored the victory in a boneyard match.

