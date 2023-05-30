Why did Triple H hesitate before approving the WWE RAW main event? Logic explained

Seth Rollins kicked off tonight's WWE RAW in Albany to celebrate his victory at Night of Champions. The World Heavyweight Champion's celebration segment was interrupted twice – first by SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles and then by top RAW heel faction The Judgment Day.

Interestingly, AJ Styles did not arrive on WWE RAW for a rematch against Seth Rollins. All he wanted to do was congratulate The Visionary for winning the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Judgment Day arrived at the ring to throw challenges at Rollins.

During this altercation, the possibility of a tag team match between Seth Rollins & AJ Styles vs. The Judgment Day developed, but it needed to be made official by WWE.

Adam Pearce had to convince Triple H to approve it, even though it was evident that the fans were eager to watch Styles and Rollins come together as a tag team. However, The Game hesitated for a while, considering that AJ Styles was drafted to SmackDown. It's unconventional for a superstar to wrestle in the main event of the opposite brand unless they're a free agent.

They got challenged to a Match and of course want to also fight.



AP is trying to get the match approved cause obviously AJ Styles is Smackdown superstar and it’s not that easy to have the match.



Hence, Seth Rollins had to convince Adam Pearce to get the match approved, while AJ Styles assured him that he was carrying his gear and ready to fight! Eventually, WWE approved the tag team match, which confused some fans.

#WWERaw THIS TAG TEAM IS ALREADY GOLDEN LMAOOOO I LOVE IT THIS TAG TEAM IS ALREADY GOLDEN LMAOOOO I LOVE IT#WWERaw https://t.co/43m7ZROvoI

Fans have questioned the logic behind WWE RAW's main event

Even though it's a treat for fans to watch AJ Styles and Seth Rollins working together, it's still confusing to understand the foundation behind the tag team.

The entire reason behind the WWE Draft was to have a specific set of superstars working on each brand, but AJ Styles turned up at WWE RAW and secured an opportunity to fight in the main event!

I truly do not understand why we have to pretend to the brand split is real, with 15+ Free Agents, competing for other Brand’s Title, & being able to show up on the other show and wrestle anyway The Main Event of Raw will be Seth Rollins & AJ Styles vs The Judgement DayI truly do not understand why we have to pretend to the brand split is real, with 15+ Free Agents, competing for other Brand’s Title, & being able to show up on the other show and wrestle anyway #WWERaw The Main Event of Raw will be Seth Rollins & AJ Styles vs The Judgement DayI truly do not understand why we have to pretend to the brand split is real, with 15+ Free Agents, competing for other Brand’s Title, & being able to show up on the other show and wrestle anyway #WWERaw https://t.co/9ZbYDN4T0D

So much for that WWE Draft huh? AJ Styles and Seth Rollins vs Judgement Day in the Main Event.So much for that WWE Draft huh? #WWERaw AJ Styles and Seth Rollins vs Judgement Day in the Main Event. So much for that WWE Draft huh? #WWERaw https://t.co/5x8HZ7LbOd

If this were an isolated event, no one would bat an eye. However, the situation with the women's division championships is evidence that the line between the brand split has already become blurry.

Currently, SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is drafted to WWE RAW while RAW Women's Champion Asuka is drafted to SmackDown! So far, there have been no storylines in the making to move the titles back to their respective brands.

The only way to bring the titles back to their brands without having a challenger is a title swap, and that idea has already been used once. Furthermore, WWE's product has vastly changed since Triple H took over, so the possibility of the titles moving to their own brands without twists and chaos is exceptionally bleak.

