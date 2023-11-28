Why did Triple H keep CM Punk's return a secret from top talent? Exploring reason for last-minute revelation

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H kept CM Punk’s blockbuster return a massive secret. Not only did he stop any reports from being leaked or produced, but he had not mentioned it to most employees working with the Stamford-based promotion at the moment. It was possibly one of the biggest secrets kept in recent times.

In fact, The Game wanted to take the spotlight away from Punk’s “possible” return. As a result, he announced Randy Orton’s return via a Men's WarGames Match segment. While he was successful to a certain degree, some fans never gave up hope.

At Survivor Series 2023, CM Punk’s return was met with an insane reaction from the crowd and also from the WWE Superstars. The Chicago crowd could not stop cheering, while Seth Rollins could not stop being bitter about it. This is exactly what The Game wanted, to make it a complete shocker of a moment for everyone.

Had news of Punk’s return been revealed beforehand, the reaction would have been limited. In fact, if Seth Rollins' reaction had not worked properly, it would have never surfaced.

Seth Rollins cut a fiery promo about CM Punk on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and CM Punk share a bitter history, and WWE will definitely look to capitalize on that. The Visionary’s reaction to the Second City Saint’s return is evidence of the heat between the duo.

On the November 27, 2023, edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins addressed Punk’s fans and asked them to get the chants out of their system. Following this, he revealed that he was not wasting any energy on the returning superstar.

“Get it out of your system cause I’ll tell you what, I don’t want to spend one more second, one more ounce of energy on that hypocrite,” Rollins said.

In fact, the Visionary’s outfit was much less flashy than what the WWE Universe is used to witnessing, indicating that he was not messing around but revealing his true emotions.

