Why can't Triple H wrestle in WWE anymore?

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is one of the most renowned names in the world of professional wrestling. He had a legendary wrestling career that spanned around three decades. However, The Game had to hang up his boots in 2022 as he officially announced his retirement from in-ring action.

Triple H's pro wrestling career was cut short due to his life-threatening health issues. He suffered a cardiac event in September 2021, which was the result of a genetic heart issue. The King of Kings was on the verge of heart failure back then, which is one of the main reasons he is no longer able to wrestle.

Although The Cerebral Assassin did undergo immediate surgery, the doctors have recommended that he should stay away from in-ring action as it could aggravate his heart conditions. Besides, The Game was also diagnosed with viral pneumonia back then and he had fluid in his lungs and around his heart.

Therefore, taking major bumps in the ring or getting involved in physical action would only deteriorate his heart condition, which could be fatal. Hence, Triple H had to draw the curtains on his pro wrestling career in 2022 as a precautionary measure.

Possibility of WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H coming out of retirement for a farewell match

Over the years, fans have seen numerous wrestling legends and icons come out of retirement to compete in matches. This has been an inevitable tradition in the Stamford-based promotion for decades, as WWE is always associated with the term "Never say never!"

Therefore, fans often anticipate the same for Triple H. They believe that The Game could come out of retirement one day to compete in a farewell match in the Stamford-based promotion, as there are several dream matches whose hopes have been washed away with his retirement.

The possibility of The Cerebral Assassin coming out of retirement to wrestle another match is almost negligible. It is because he has a life-threatening health issue and he could suffer heart failure if he gets involved in rigorous physical activity.

That will not only aggravate his heart conditions, but it could also be fatal given the fact that he underwent immediate surgery in 2021. Hence, the prospect of his return to in-ring competition for a match is meager. Triple H has fully presided over the authoritarian role in WWE since his in-ring retirement.

