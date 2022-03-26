One of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time, Triple H, recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

He is a multi-time world champion with victories over legends like The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Batista, Shawn Michaels and John Cena. Fans may wonder why he announced his untimely retirement in March 2022.

Why did Triple H retire from WWE?

There are multiple reasons. A major factor is the cardiac event he suffered in 2021.

In his interview with ESPN, he also mentioned that he battled viral pneumonia which further deteriorated his health.

"I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [WWE executive Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from the viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything.

He also elaborated on the heart issues he faced recently:

''Basically, the way your heart pumps out 55-60 percent of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30 percent. I got a quick text message saying don't take time, pack a bag real quick and head to the emergency room and I'll fill you in on the way. So, by the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22 percent, which, ya know, I was in heart failure." said Triple H. (H/T Republic World)

He is also 52 years old now, which means he can hardly be an active superstar anymore. He still remains important part of the company as COO and his safety can't be risked.

It is sad to hear that The Cerebral Assassin couldn't retire on his terms. We wish him all the best for his future as a backstage official.

When was Triple H's last match in WWE?

As mentioned earlier, Triple H's last match wasn't supposed to be his last. The last match he competed in was in 2021 when he faced his arch-rival Randy Orton in an Extreme Rules match.

While the contest seemed promising, it ended in a no contest. Orton's rival, Alexa Bliss, interrupted the bout and threw a fireball on The Viper's face in one of the most talked-about segments of the year.

Triple H's last clean match came in 2019, where he teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to battle Robert Roode and Samoa Joe. The match occurred at a WWE Live event in Tokyo, Japan.

His last televised match with a clean finish occurred at the WWE Super Showdown event in 2019. Interestingly, this match was also against Randy Orton. The Apex Predator defeated The Game after a fine, nostalgic match.

Fans have seen multiple legends like Shawn Michaels, Edge and Daniel Bryan come out of retirement in the past. If time is fortunate enough, we might get to see The King of Kings have one last battle to retire on his terms.

Nonetheless, the health of the Hall of Famer is most important. All we can do is hope that a miracle happens and he recovers completely.

What are your favorite memories from The King of King's career? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

