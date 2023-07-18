Why is Twitter laughing at Cody Rhodes after his appearance on WWE RAW? Find out the ridiculous reason

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes received a response to the challenge he had issued to Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate finally made his appearance and delivered a brutal beatdown to The American Nightmare in front of his mother. After that, Lesnar accepted Rhodes's challenge for SummerSlam 2023.

Despite the intensity of the segment, fans found humor in the situation, resulting in some fun being directed toward Rhodes. The reason behind the reactions stems from Rhodes's walk down the entrance ramp prior to the brawl with Brock Lesnar. The show began with Rhodes delivering an emotional promo. However, as Lesnar's theme music hit, The American Nightmare walked toward the backstage area.

Fans were quick to notice a humorous aspect of Cody Rhodes' style of walking. This reminded them of a similar moment during Backlash 2023 when Rhodes walked at ringside in the same manner.

Some of the hilarious reactions from the fans are below:

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar is officially announced

With Brock Lesnar accepting Rhodes' challenge, their match for the Biggest Party of the Summer has been announced. However, at this point, no stipulation has been confirmed for their upcoming bout, and it remains a standard singles match.

Given their history and the intensity of their previous encounters, it is still possible that a stipulation could be further added to their third match. The rivalry between Rhodes and Lesnar began at Backlash 2023, where Cody Rhodes emerged victorious in their initial encounter. However, Lesnar earned his rematch at Night of Champions 2023 and secured a dominant victory over Rhodes.

According to the previous reports, a bull rope match could be a stipulation that could be added to their SummerSlam clash.

With their upcoming match confirmed for SummerSlam 2023, anticipation is high to see how their rivalry unfolds. It will be intriguing to see who will emerge victorious at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

