Why is Twitter in an uproar about a WWE-related trivia question at the Knicks game? Concerned RAW star reacts

WWE has had a widespread influence and impact across all sectors over time. It is not uncommon for the company's stars to attend varied events for promotional purposes.

Most recently, Liv Morgan was spotted at the latest NBA game. While the internet started buzzing about the former SmackDown Women's Champion having an awkward encounter with an attendee at the game, another incident involving Alexa Bliss sent the wrestling world in a tizzy. In 2018, Bliss won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match and the inaugural Elimination Chamber match. The same night she won the MITB contract, the 31-year old cashed in on Nia Jax to win her third reign as RAW Women's Champion.

During breaks in the NBA game, various trivia questions are portrayed on the screen. One multiple-choice question asked, 'Who was the only woman to win the MITB match and cash in on the same night.' The options comprised of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Asuka. With Alexa Bliss having quite the contribution to the MITB matches, the wrestling world instantly took it up that the multi-time Women's Champion was left out:

Alexa Bliss also reacted by sharing a gif of her successful MITB cash-in and title win:

Bliss held the RAW Women's Championship for a combined reign of 390+ days, and the SmackDown title on two occasions for 100+ days. Additionally, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are two-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

Does WWE have any plans for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 39?

Alexa Bliss last competed at the Royal Rumble this year where she went up against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's title. In the weeks leading up to the match, WWE teased the star going back to her old roots in alignment with Bray Wyatt's return.

Given Wyatt's latest Firefly Funhouse episodes, he seems to be getting his creepy faction back together. With the success of Alexa Bliss's association with Wyatt, there have been reports of WWE attempting to reunite the two stars at WrestleMania 39. However, there has been no confirmation on the matter.

In October last year, Bliss teamed up with Asuka to contend against Dakota Kai and IYO Sky for the Women's Tag Team Champions. They won the bout but Damage CTRL members regained the titles at Crown Jewel a month later. With all women's titles on the line at WrestleMania 39 and her potentially siding with Bray Wyatt again, it remains to be seen when another title run is in the picture for Alexa Bliss.

