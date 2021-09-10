Why is AEW manager Vickie Guerrero famous?

Vickie Guerrero is one of the greatest on-screen authority figures of all time. Her initial run alongside her late husband, Eddie Guerrero, and The Mysterios is one of the most iconic storylines WWE has told in the 21st century. Her character work during that run, and subsequent ones, are what established her as a household name in professional wrestling.

Known primarily as a heel manager, she made her WWE debut in 2005 during Eddie's feud with Rey Mysterio, which revolved around the custody of Dominik. After making an appearance on the July 14 episode of SmackDown, she returned at SummerSlam to cost her husband his match against Rey Mysterio.

On this day God asked for you to come home! You are missed, loved, and never forgotten. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SHoMnJDviU — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) November 13, 2020

Vickie wouldn't return to television until Eddie Guerrero's tragic passing on November 13, 2005. Eddie was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania 22. Vickie was in attendance to accept the honor on his behalf.

Vickie Guerrero went on to become a surprisingly effective heel in WWE

In 2006, Vickie Guerrero began making more frequent WWE appearances, inserting herself into a feud between Chavo Guerreiro and Rey Mysterio. While she initially played the role of peacemaker, Vickie later turned heel and sided with Chavo.

This run laid the foundation for the rest of Vickie Guerrero's stint with WWE when she was primarily used as a heel authority figure or manager.

The most memorable portion of the El Paso native's career came in 2007 when she became general manager of SmackDown and aligned herself with Edge. Their faction which also comprised of Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder and Chavo was called La Familia.

The stable aided Edge during his feud with The Undertaker, which was highlighted by a World Heavyweight Championship match in the main event of WrestleMania 24.

Vickie Guerrero went on to have more stints as an authority figure in WWE. She also notably managed LayCool and Dolph Ziggler with some success.

In 2013, as she was on her way out, Guerreiro was involved in a job-evaluation storyline with The Authority. The angle concluded with her putting her job on the line in a match against Stephanie McMahon on the June 23, 2014, episode of Raw.

.@VickieGuerrero didn't want any EXCUSES when she threw @StephMcMahon in a mud pit four years ago today! #RAW pic.twitter.com/NlLW9PHFf8 — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2018

This was the first time Vickie Guerrero had turned babyface since 2007; she even walked out to the iconic "Latino Heat" theme. Even though she lost, Guerreiro tossed McMahon in a pile of muck and left on a high, paying tribute to her late husband.

On December 11, 2019, Guerreiro made her AEW debut as a guest commentator on AEW Dark. She later went on to manage Nyla Rose and Andrade El Idolo.

